BEAT THE DEVIL! To Play United Solo

When the devil offers you anything you want, can he satisfy you? At United Solo Theatre Festival, a man and a devil will battle it out as award-winning, world-traveling New York actor and storyteller Glen Williamson performs Beat the Devil!, a one-man play about love, sex, murder, myth, magic, war, waves and a devil out of his depths.

The production returns to the festival after its award-winning past appearances (Best Adaptation 2011 and Best Encore 2017). Audiences throughout North America, the UK, Ireland and Europe have praised this performance.

Through drama and masterful storytelling, Williamson transforms Goethe's entire 24-hour-long, two-hundred-year-old classic Faust drama into a 90-minute sometimes humorous and always exhilarating battle for the soul of a man searching for truth, satisfaction . . . and a Goddess.

"Faust is the old legend of the guy who sold his soul to the Devil. But Goethe gave the bargain some surprising twists!" Williamson says. "Beat the Devil! is astonishingly pertinent to our time and our struggle to be human. It's about somebody who craves knowledge, beauty and meaning. But," Williamson adds, "when the devil tries to satisfy that craving, he finds out that's not so easy."

Having performed various pieces in five United Solo festivals, including the inaugural season in 2010, Glen is honored and excited to be retuning to celebrate United Solo's tenth anniversary season. He is scheduled to Beat the Devil! on September 20 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available through Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or Telecharge.com.

Glen Williamson is a founding member in New York City of The Actors' Ensemble and New Directions Theater. He currently plays multiple roles in several productions and one-man shows touring throughout North America and in Europe. Glen trained in the Michael Chekhov acting technique and at The Juilliard School and has acted with the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and the American Stage Festival in New Hampshire. His production company Anthropos seeks to uphold and celebrate what is truly human through the arts of theater and storytelling. For more information, visit AnthroposTheater.com.

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





