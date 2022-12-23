BE MY GUEST Comes to The SoHo Playhouse This Month

Be My Guest is an interactive, metatheatrical solo show where, in the space of one hour, Monia Baldini and her six characters bring to life the magical worlds of clown, bouffon, tragedy, improvisation, cabaret and physical theater.

The Hostess, The Artist, Venus, Shelion, Tragic Actress, Herself.

Those are the author's guests trying to make their own show. Six different roles or masks, each with their own physicality, voice, gestures, motivations, fighting for your attention.

The author examines, with the audience, the doubts and the struggle of making a show and the artistic process behind it. Themes are hot and urgent: poverty, failure, isolation, dreams, motherhood, and taboo. Language is bold and satirical. Through the lightness of the game, the audience is constantly driven to be part of this passionate mad journey.

Monia Baldini says: "Making a show on my own made me realize that I'm never really alone in this process. If I listen carefully my artistic body is full of voices, so I've decided to play them all."

Be My Guest is part of Fringe Encore Series and hosted at The SoHo Playhouse Theatre in NY. Annually, the International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at 2022 Fringe Festivals around the world. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York

GENRE: Monologue/ Physical Comedy/ Clown

Running Time: 1h

DATES AND TIME: Dec. 28th, 29th, 30th - 7 pm

Jan. 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th & 7th - 7 pm

VENUE: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St. New York, NY 10013

TO BOOK TICKETS https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216174®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35583%2Fproduction%2F1141356?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1