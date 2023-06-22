BAT BOY: The Musical Comes to Staten Island

Performances run June 22 through 25 at the Staten Island Playhouse at Empire Outlets level 3.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

BAT BOY: The Musical Comes to Staten Island

Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company (under the leadership of Producing Director Mary Lee Marson Aloia and Artistic Director Jacques Stewart) presents the award-winning musical, Bat Boy: The Musical, with performances June 22 through 25 at the Staten Island Playhouse at Empire Outlets level 3 (55 Richmond Terrace).

Based on a 1992 Weekly World News cover story about a half-boy, half-bat found in West Virginia, Bat Boy: The Musical features a score by Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde) and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming. 

Directed by Jacques Stewart, Bat Boy features Corey Loftus (Edgar), Shea Ryan (Dr. Parker), Ariel Marcus-Hollenbeck (Meredith Parker), Aly Marie Mazzie (Shelley Parker), Alan Gonzalez (Sheriff), Shayne Vasquez (Rick/Dillon), Meggan Audrey (Ron/Maggie/Clem), Apryl Higgins (Ruthie/Ned), Carl Gordon (Bud Institute Man), Matthew Homme (Mrs. Taylor/Roy), Athena Molina (Lorraine), Ash Farley (Daisy), Sidney Humes-James (Doctor), River Timbreza (Young Edgar), Lexi Paolino (Young Meredith), Alan Gonzalez (Pan) and Jacques Stewart (Reverend).

Music direction is by Emily Croome, Assistant Director/Additional Choreography by Meggan Herod, Costumes by Mary Lee Aloia and Meggan Herod, Lighting by Matthew Homme and Sound by Brad Baker. Production Stage Manager Ally Aloia. 

Bat Boy: The Musical is a musical comedy/horror show about a half boy/half bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. The local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy; although he struggles with his thirst for blood and feelings of self and love.

Bat Boy: the Musical opened March 21, 2001 at the Union Square Theatre, directed by Scott Schwartz. Bat Boy won the Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off Broadway Musical. Staten Islander Kathy Brier was featured in the original Off Broadway cast.

Performances are Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24 at 7:00pm, with matinees Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 2:00pm at the Staten Island Playhouse at Empire Outlets, Level 3, 55 Richmond Terrace. Tickets: $30 online $35 at the door Click Here.




