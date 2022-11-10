Axis Theatre Company to Present SEVEN IN ONE BLOW, OR THE BRAVE LITTLE KID, Adapted From a Brothers Grimm Fairy Tale

Axis Theatre Company will present the 21st annual production of its beloved family holiday show, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid. Adapted from the classic fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, this festive, interactive winter play runs December 2-18 and is written and directed by Axis Artistic Director Randy Sharp (Axis Company's Washington Square, Edgar Oliver's Victor). Though the poignant tale was created for kids, the Axis production-which teases out some of the many plausible subtexts and includes timely pop cultural references-resonates equally well for adults.

Set just before the holidays on a snowy winter day, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid tells the story of a child living in the city who kills seven flies with a single swat and makes a belt emblazoned with "Seven in One Blow" to commemorate the event. The Kid travels through the snow and meets numerous colorful characters along the way, including the Scarlet Pimpernel, a Pea, December, a Witch, an Ogre and a Princess. Most people think this belt refers to seven people and assign the Kid all kinds of difficult tasks based on this faulty presumption. Over the course of the take, invaluable lessons are learned: an Ogre finds that you don't always have to show how strong you are to be strong; a girl realizes that when you tease someone, you may be hurting a person who is just like you; and a scary monster understands that because she is loved, she may not be so scary after all. In the end, after a surprise twist, the Kid discovers that the love and care of a parent has no limits.

The cast of Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid-many of whom have participated since the first production, in 2002- includes Spencer Aste, Brian Barnhart, Regina Betancourt, George Demas, Katy Frame, Laurie Kilmartin, Jon McCormick, Lynn Mancinelli, Edgar Oliver, and Jim Sterling.

Written and directed by Randy Sharp, Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid features lighting design by David Zeffren (Amy Harper is Assistant Lighting Designer); sound design, music production and arrangements by Paul Carbonara, original sound & music by Steve Fontaine); original music by Randy Sharp; costume coordination and styling by Karl Ruckdeschel; choreography by Lynn Mancinelli; prop design and construction by Lynn Mancinelli; illustration by Dan Killeen; and original production design by Kate Aronsson-Brown. Erik Savage serves as production stage manager.

Nine performances of Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid will take place December 2-18 at Axis Theatre, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. Performances are Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are Pay What You Choose ($5-$20) for adults, $5 for kids, and free for veterans & active U.S. service members and their families. The running time is 55 minutes and is appropriate for ages 4 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at axiscompany.org.

All proceeds for the performance on Saturday, December 10 at 3pm will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Seven in One Blow, or the Brave Little Kid is published with Dramatist Play Service and part of an eclectic repertoire of original and published plays that Axis Theatre Company has produced.



About the Artists

(director) is Axis Theatre Company's founder and Artistic Director. Her plays include the Drama Desk Award-nominated Last Man Club (published by DPS), Washington Square (soon to be published by TRW), Worlds Fair Inn, Nothing on Earth, Down There, Seven in One Blow (published by DPS and performed every December in NYC and around the country) and the long-running serial Hospital. Sharp wrote and directed The Vast Machine (2015) and co-wrote (with former Blondie member Paul Carbonara) and directed Solitary Light (2014) and Evening - 1910, which premiered to acclaim at Axis in 2016. Sharp's directing credits also include Last Man Club; Nothing on Earth; Down There; Seven in One Blow; Hospital; Edgar Oliver's New York Trilogy (including East 10th Street: Self Portrait with Empty House, winner of the Fringe First Award, Edinburgh Fringe, In the Park, and Attorney Street) and London Paris; A Glance at New York (Edinburgh Fringe & NYC), Julius Caesar; and the U.S premiere of Sarah Kane's Crave, starring Deborah Harry. She also directed the feature film Henry May Long, winner of 13 international awards, and is the host of the popular YouTube cooking show "Dinner Party Tonight."

Axis Theatre Company was founded in 1996 by Randy Sharp as a theatrical haven for stories that awaken an audience's curiosity for little known parts of American history. Through Sharp's plays and that of like-minded artists like Edgar Oliver, David Crabb, and Marc Palmieri, Axis Theatre uses intricate visual and sound design to maximize a viewer's insight into these historical moments and shared experiences.

In 1998, Axis acquired a permanent home at 1 Sheridan Square in New York City's West Village. Built in 1834 by Samuel Whitmore, the building once housed Café Society, the historic site of performances by Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughn, Art Tatum, Big Joe Turner and other jazz greats; and later was the home of Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatrical Company. Axis transformed the interior performance space into one where audiences are totally immersed, surrounded by the experience of a theatrical production the moment they enter. Distractions from the material are minimal.

Among the wide variety of works that Axis has produced in the theater are Beckett's Play; Benjamin Baker's 1848 vaudeville A Glance at New York (also at the Edinburgh Festival); the U.S. premiere of Sarah Kane's Crave, starring Deborah Harry; the premieres of Edgar Oliver's East 10th Street (New York Times Critic Pick; Fringe First Award at Edinburgh Fringe Festival; Spoleto Festival, USA) and In the Park; David Crabb's Bad Kid (New York Times Critic Pick, now an acclaimed book published by HarperCollins Perennial); Marc Palmieri's The Groundling; and Sharp's The Vast Machine, Last Man Club (Drama Desk nomination), Solitary Light, Nothing on Earth, Down There, Seven in One Blow, Hospital, Dead End, and Washington Square.

Visit axiscompany.org for more information.