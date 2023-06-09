​Award-Winning Australian Solo Show BORDERLESS To Have US Premiere

Two step brothers, Blake and Hussan (an Afghani refugee) journey from their small coastal town to the desolate battlegrounds of Afghanistan in Peter-William Jamieson award-winning solo show Borderless. The immersive production will have its US Premiere at TheatreLab in New York City, with performances running August 10 - 20. Opening night is slated for August 11. Australian playwright Jamieson also stars in the piece, Christie Koppe directs and serves as dramaturge.

The production previously played to sold-out houses in Australia and was a semifinalist for Best New Stage Play in 2020 with the International Script and Storyboard Showcase. Borderless was also shortlisted for the 2020 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award and was a finalist for the Best Script Award, Best Short Script Under 30 Pages.

Family is everything! Blake, an ordinary American kid raised by his father in a small coastal town meets his soon to be step brother, Hussan, an Afghani refugee who along with his mother escaped the Taliban terror during the civil war in the 1990's. From their first meeting the two boys form an inseparable bond. A bond that would be tested when along with the rest of the world they watch the horrors of September 11th and the subsequent events unfold. Finishing high school they enlist in the Army and are deployed to Afghanistan. However upon their arrival the young men's optimism and determination gradually disintegrates into chaos and a bloodied tragedy which years after returning home reappears to confront Blake.

Please Note: Contains strobe lighting, strong language, adult themes and drug use.

TLab Shares hosts the production. The creative team includes sound design and original music by Hal Rees, production design by Daniel Ampuero, and audio-visuals by Michael Yore. Produced by Ethan Felizzari-Castillo in association with Street Kid Collective Production and CK Theatricals.

Borderless runs August 10 - 20 with performances on Thursday & Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday's at 3pm and 7:30pm & Sunday's at 5pm. (Thursday, August 10 is a preview performance.) Running time: 85 minutes.

Performances take place at Theaterlab, 357 West 36th Street (between 8th and 9th avenues), 3rd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E to 34th Street.

Tickets are $30 students/$35 general admission and are available at Click Here. Tickets to the preview performance are $20. More information can be found at www.streetkidcollective.com.

Peter-William Jamieson (playwright/performer) For almost 15 years Peter-William has been working consistently in a multitude of theater, television and film projects, whether it's being credited as an actor, director or an award winning writer for the stage and screen. His most recent artistic ventures saw him start his own production company 'Street Kid Collective' which has produced the critically acclaimed one man show 'Borderless' and the short film 'Evening Caller'. In 2020 he was put forward for a nomination to the AACTA / AFI Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Australian Independent Feature 'BLOODSHOT HEART'. Preceding this some of his other acting credits include: 'Evening Caller' (Short Film), 'Rabbit Hole' (Theater - Exit Game Productions), 'Mauritius' (Theater - Sure Foot Productions), 'Wind In The Willows' (Theater - Australian Shakespeare Company), 'Year of the Family' (Theater - Tooth & Sinew), 'Retrograde' (Theater - Sand King Creatives), 'Drown' (Feature Film) and 'PLANS' (Series).

Christie Koppe (director/dramaturg) has completed A Practical Approach to Directing through Yale University, USA, has a Master of Teaching (Drama & Languages [Spanish and Italian Studies]) and Bachelor of Arts in Performance Studies from The University of Sydney and has completed the Director's and Writer's Studio: Live Performance, National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA). In 2019, Christie was Directorial Intern on Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, under the direction of 3-time Tony Award-winner Jack O'Brien. She was both Director and Designer for Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire with Exit Game Productions. Christie also sat in on rehearsals for The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race, a new Australian play at Ensemble Theatre and was then Assistant Director for the new musical, The Red Tree, which ran at The Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, written by Hilary Bell and Greta Gertler-Gold through National Theatre of Parramatta.