Australian Theatre Festival NYC Unveils 2024 Season

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC Season 2024 will run November 20-24 at Theatre Row & The Green Room 42 in New York City.

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts expressed, "We are thrilled to announce Season 2024 as we celebrate 5 years of the festival! From new works to an award-winning Mainstage Production, this season represents a diverse range of Australian stories & artists in New York and we are proud to have them in the festival. We look forward to seeing you at the 'Festival Hub' on 42nd street from November 20!

The 2024 Season program includes...

An ATF Presentation of the 2020 New Play Award Runner-Up...

PYTHON by Jamie Hornsby

Directed by Mark Barford ('F***ing Men')

Wednesday November 20, Thursday November 21 & Friday November 22, 7:30pm, Theatre Row

'Python' is a workplace drama that morphs into a harrowing psychological thriller, centered on the unfathomable force of the internet."

Since being announced as our Runner-Up, Jamie's career has blossomed, winning two AWGIE Awards, including the prestigious David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre.

The ATF Industry Panel

which this year will focus on Australian artists living and working in New York.

Thursday November 21, Directly following 'Python', Theatre Row + Live Stream

An ATF Mainstage Production of...

KOAL by Jacinta Yelland & Trey Lyford

Directed by Trey Lyford

Saturday November 23 & Sunday November 24, 3pm, Theatre Row

"KOAL" is the Festival's first ever family show!

"KOAL" is a one-woman climate-catastrophe-clown-show for the end of the world. As wildfires tear through Australia, a baby koala, a coal miner and an Indigenous girl desperately strive to hold onto their homes before all burns and turns to ash. 'KOAL' takes the audience from laughter to tears as it explores what is lost when your home is erased."

The Green Room 42 presents...

The ATF CABARET

Saturday November 23, 7pm, Green Room 42 + Livestream

"The Songs & Voices Of Australia LIVE at the Green Room 42. Featuring a diverse selection of all Australian music, ranging from musical theatre to pop & rock classics!"

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

??The ATF Community Party

Saturday November 23

Following the ATF Cabaret

Mingle with the Season 2024 artists and rest of the community as we celebrate the conclusion of our 5th Festival here in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will cultivate their development on a global stage, as well as connect Australians living in New York.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC Season 2024 will run November 20-24 in New York City, for more information visit: www.australiantheatrefestival.com/season2024

