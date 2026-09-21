Astoria New Play Festival Reading Series to Return This Fall

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In its second year, The Astoria New Play Festival will present both its first ever short play reading series and the return of a full-length play reading series, all by local playwrights, this October and November.

The short play series will include plays by Arianna Rose, D. Lee Miller, Jennifer O'Grady, Linda Pallotta, Maeve Chapman, and Ryan Stevens. The full-length plays to be read are by Emmy Kuperschmid and Allison Whittenberg. All playwrights are current or former residents of Astoria, Queens. The plays cover a wide variety of topics, anything from the transition of adolescence into adulthood, to gig-economy academia.

The rest of the team include theatre artists from the Astoria area as well, including the festival producer, Rebecca Kane, and several of the directors, including Emily Jeppesen, Kendall Carnahan, and Andrew Beck. Official cast announcements to be made at a later date.

SHORT PLAY READING SERIES:

'A Knipple Full of Dreams' by Arianna Rose, directed by Christina Shea-Wright

'The Bill' by D. Lee Miller, directed by Andrew Beck

'Sugar' by Jennifer O'Grady, directed by Chelyn Cousar

'Mother Ukraine - Layers of War' by Linda Pallotta, directed by Rebecca Conaway

'Maybe Life Will Be Better the Third Time Around' by Maeve Chapman, directed by Caroline Younglove

'Water in the Fishbowl' by Ryan Stevens, directed by Jonathan Acosta

WHERE: Our House Queens, 23-71 31st Street, Astoria, NY 11103

HOW MUCH: $12 for a ticket to a single reading

RUNNING TIME: Roughly 80 minutes total

TICKETS (BOTH NIGHTS): https://www.tickettailor.com/events/astorianewplayfestival/2390211

FULL-LENGTH READINGS:

'It's Not a Cult, It's Corporate! or, the girlboss play' by Emmy Kuperschmid, directed by Emily Jeppesen - Friday, November 6th at 7:30pm

'Adjunct' by Allison Whittenberg, directed by Kendall Carnahan - Saturday, November 7th at 5:00pm

WHERE: Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

HOW MUCH: $15 for a ticket to a single reading

RUNNING TIME: Plays vary, ranging between about an hour to 90 minutes, not including a short talkback following

TICKETS (NOV. 6): https://qedastoria.com/products/astoria-new-play-fest

TICKETS (NOV. 7): https://qedastoria.com/products/astoria-new-play-fest-nov-7

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