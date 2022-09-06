Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts On Site Presents TAPE By Stephen Belber

Performances run September 8-11.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Arts On Site has announced September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.org/tickets.

Tape by Stephen Belber, a GoodBadGroup production

Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8pm - Sold out

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8pm*

Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8pm*

Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 3pm

Tickets: $38

Jon, an aspiring filmmaker on the verge of hitting it big, hooks up for the weekend with his best friend from high school, Vince, a volunteer fireman who makes his money selling dope. Jon's new film is being shown at a festival and Vince has come from Oakland to see it. Over the course of the evening, the two unravel their differences amid a potential scandal involving a girl whom they both have a history with, Amy Randall, who also happens to be in town.

Richie Radici as Vince

Patrick Perih as Jon

Mackenzie Lesser-Roy as Amy

Directed by Christian Ryan

*For the Friday and Saturday shows, there will be a pre-show cocktail hour beginning at 7pm, featuring booze, music, moody decor, and more.

GOODBADGROUP creates, develops, and presents artistic work. Our projects include straight plays, comedy events, writing workshops, music events, and more...Our events are coupled with ambiance and opportunities to network: combining artistic performance & night-life. We are talented artists building artistic passions and curating new & interesting experiences for all peoples, including those unfamiliar with the arts. Sharing and building diversified types of art amongst the group is a goal of ours.

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?





