Apples And Oranges Arts Presents SING TANK LIVE, May 12

Participants pitch their musicals to a panel of entertainment, tech and finance industry judges in Sing Tank a live, “Shark Tank” style pitch show.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIE Photo 4 Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

Participants of Apples and Oranges Arts' future-forward THEatre ACCELERATOR new work development program pitch their musicals to a panel of entertainment, tech and finance industry judges in Sing Tank a live, "Shark Tank" style pitch show hosted by co-creators Pamela and Tim Kashani.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders, creating an opportunity to interact with experts in entertainment, production, financing, investing, distribution, and emerging technologies. In THEatre ACCELERATOR: The Heroine's Journey in XR, writers and composers explored ways to use new technology, including XR and AI, to develop and distribute musicals driven by female-identifying characters.

The esteemed panel of Sing Tank judges includes Broadway producers Patricia Klausner, Liz Timperman and Ivan Williams, Broadway and Virtual Reality performer Jonathan David Martin and investor Frank Kavanaugh.

Over the course of the 3-week program, participants were mentored by alumni Alani iLongwe and Ren Casey who recently premiered their first VR musical The Calling VR at the Slamdance Film Festival, NAMT Executive Director Betsy King Militello, immersive experience creator Carol Liu, interdisciplinary performance artist Debi Wong, Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, VR theatre performers and creators Deirdre Lyons & Stephen Butchko, Film, TV and Theatre producer, Ivan Williams, VR and immersive theatre creators KJ Knies & Sara Beil, Disney Live Entertainment executive Matt Conover & Broadway producer Jason Daunter, Unity/VR artist Natasha Parkin, Tony-nominated composer and writer Paul Gordon, immersive technologist and author Stephanie Riggs and Broadway and VR performer Tyrick Wiltez Jones.

Experience Sing Tank live on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/s4wCv8ZYH9U?feature=share on Friday, May 12th at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT and cheer on your favorite show!

  • 2&1: A HARLEM MUSICAL WITH LOOSE MORALS (book & lyrics by Joël René Scoville, music by Jenna Byrd)

  • FIXING EINSTEIN (book & lyrics by Lauren Marshall, music by Ian Williams)

  • IN BETWEEN (music & lyrics by Alanya Bridge)

  • THE BOOK OF HOLDING ON (book, music & lyrics by Sarah Hirsch)

  • THE FEMALE POPE (book & lyrics by Shannon Burkett)

  • THE PATH TO CATHERINE (book & lyrics by Patricia Zehentmayr, music by Jan Roper)

  • THE SHE RAN (book & lyrics by Alex Becker, music by Kat Cartusciello)

  • YOU, ME, I, WE (book, music & lyrics by Jessica Wu)

For more information or to apply to a future THEatre ACCELERATOR cohort, visit Click Here.





RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

AN EVENING WITH NORM LEWIS is Coming to 92NY in July Photo
AN EVENING WITH NORM LEWIS is Coming to 92NY in July

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Norm Lewis as part of Midsummer MusicFest, a new summer festival debuting this year in celebration of 92NY’s 150th anniversary.

Radiotheatres 14th EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL to Open This Month Photo
Radiotheatre's 14th EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL to Open This Month

RADIOTHEATRE, will present LIVE ON STAGE eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL!

Frances Black Projects Presents for the honey, you gotta say when Photo
Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'

Frances Black Projects presents for the honey, you gotta say when, an original commedia dell’arte conceived and directed by Christopher Bayes, that illuminates the current appetites and struggles of the present moment. This production comes to New York from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and plays June 1-10 at the 4th Street Theatre at New York Theatre Workshop.

TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival Photo
TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Teeth, a new play by Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.


More Hot Stories For You

Apples And Oranges Arts Presents SING TANK LIVE, May 12Apples And Oranges Arts Presents SING TANK LIVE, May 12
Radiotheatre's 14th EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL to Open This MonthRadiotheatre's 14th EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL to Open This Month
Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'
TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater FestivalTEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# En Vogue
Colden Auditorium (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARADE
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (2/21-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU