Apples And Oranges Arts Presents SING TANK LIVE, May 12

Participants of Apples and Oranges Arts' future-forward THEatre ACCELERATOR new work development program pitch their musicals to a panel of entertainment, tech and finance industry judges in Sing Tank a live, "Shark Tank" style pitch show hosted by co-creators Pamela and Tim Kashani.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR treats storytellers as founders, creating an opportunity to interact with experts in entertainment, production, financing, investing, distribution, and emerging technologies. In THEatre ACCELERATOR: The Heroine's Journey in XR, writers and composers explored ways to use new technology, including XR and AI, to develop and distribute musicals driven by female-identifying characters.

The esteemed panel of Sing Tank judges includes Broadway producers Patricia Klausner, Liz Timperman and Ivan Williams, Broadway and Virtual Reality performer Jonathan David Martin and investor Frank Kavanaugh.

Over the course of the 3-week program, participants were mentored by alumni Alani iLongwe and Ren Casey who recently premiered their first VR musical The Calling VR at the Slamdance Film Festival, NAMT Executive Director Betsy King Militello, immersive experience creator Carol Liu, interdisciplinary performance artist Debi Wong, Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, VR theatre performers and creators Deirdre Lyons & Stephen Butchko, Film, TV and Theatre producer, Ivan Williams, VR and immersive theatre creators KJ Knies & Sara Beil, Disney Live Entertainment executive Matt Conover & Broadway producer Jason Daunter, Unity/VR artist Natasha Parkin, Tony-nominated composer and writer Paul Gordon, immersive technologist and author Stephanie Riggs and Broadway and VR performer Tyrick Wiltez Jones.

Experience Sing Tank live on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/s4wCv8ZYH9U?feature=share on Friday, May 12th at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT and cheer on your favorite show!

2&1: A HARLEM MUSICAL WITH LOOSE MORALS (book & lyrics by Joël René Scoville, music by Jenna Byrd)

FIXING EINSTEIN (book & lyrics by Lauren Marshall, music by Ian Williams)

IN BETWEEN (music & lyrics by Alanya Bridge)

THE BOOK OF HOLDING ON (book, music & lyrics by Sarah Hirsch)

THE FEMALE POPE (book & lyrics by Shannon Burkett)

THE PATH TO CATHERINE (book & lyrics by Patricia Zehentmayr, music by Jan Roper)

THE SHE RAN (book & lyrics by Alex Becker, music by Kat Cartusciello)

YOU, ME, I, WE (book, music & lyrics by Jessica Wu)

For more information or to apply to a future THEatre ACCELERATOR cohort, visit Click Here.