Apples And Oranges Arts' Now Accepting Submissions for THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition

Apples and Orange Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to "taking the starving out of artist," is currently accepting submissions for THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition - an immersive virtual musical theatre development program geared specifically towards developing and distributing musicals in mixed realities.

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, THEatre ACCELERATOR treats artists as founders, creating an opportunity to interact with experts in the storytelling, production, financing, distribution and business of show business.

In the New Reality Edition, storytellers explore how AR and VR can be used to help develop, rehearse and/or distribute their musicals. As participants in the inaugural class, teams receive technology to assist in their experimentation and investigation along with access to some of the top professionals in the emerging field today.

The two-week long program is conducted virtually, in collaboration with the Kyle Wright (Broadway Tech Accelerator and The Shubert Organization), allowing artists from across the globe to participate together regardless of physical limitations such as those currently in place around the world. The program culminates with "Sing Tank" where participants present their projects to theatre and tech industry veterans. At least one of the competing shows will be selected to receive a full-length virtual reading.

Beginning with book, music, and lyrics, participants utilize lean development methods to grow their shows in a collaborative environment. Daily mentors, have included Kent Nicholson (Playwrights Horizons); Van Kaplan (Pittsburgh CLO); Deborah Barrera (Fire Mused Productions); Donna Lynn Hilton (Goodspeed Musicals) Paul Gordon (Writer / Composer); Matt Conovor (Disney Parks Live Entertainment); Luke Rodehorst (Google);Shakina Nayfack (Musical Theatre Factory); Renee Kaplan (The Philanthropy Workshop); Jonathan Ledden (Bay Lake Ventures); Jim Scheinman (Maven Ventures); David Hornik (August Capital); Frank Kavanaugh (Fort Ashford Investments) among many others.

Apples and Oranges Arts underwrites all costs for the competitive THEatre ACCELERATOR program, making it free for all participants. Musical theatre writers, composers and lyricists with material and an interest in exploring their shows in new realities should have at least a completed first draft of script, score and music demos to be considered. Applications, as well as additional information about the program, can be found at http://nycoc.org/ta-vr/. Applications for the class are due on January 29th, 2021.