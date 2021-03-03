Apples And Oranges Arts Announces The Inaugural Class Of THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition

Applying the model that accelerates technology start-ups, APPLES AND ORANGES ARTS THEatre ACCELERATOR Program treats storytellers as founders, creating an opportunity to interact with experts in the storytelling, production, financing, distribution and business of show business.

In the New Reality Edition, storytellers explore how XR technologies can be applied to develop, rehearse and/or distribute musicals. Apples and Oranges Arts promotes these technologies to supplement and accelerate the return the live theatre. As participants in the inaugural class, teams receive technology to assist in their experimentation and investigation along with access to some of the top professionals in the emerging field.

The class focuses on identifying audience fit, cultivation, branding and an understanding of market potential in relation to the story, and allows artists from across the globe to participate together regardless of physical limitations. The program runs March 1st through March 12th and includes a mix of group discussions, assignments, lectures and presentations from experts in the entertainment, technology and investment arenas. THEatre ACCELERATOR culminates with "Sing Tank", an opportunity for participants to pitch their projects to theatre and tech industry veterans.

Mentors for THEatre ACCELERATOR include Broadway producers Brian Moreland, Deborah Barrera and Van Kaplan, director Kent Nicholson, director and technologist and Stephanie Riggs, Director of Digital Projects, Kyle Wright from The Shubert Organization, cinematographer Alice Brooks, investor Frank Kavanaugh, Spatial Media Instructor Tyler Heaton, musical writer Jason Ma and Winter Lights cast members Ashley Marie Samudio and Tyrick Wiltez Jones.

The following projects will participate as a part of the first class of THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition:

AT THE RIVER I STAND (book by Alani iLongwe, music & lyrics by Rowen Casey)

GUY (book & lyrics by Stephen Hyde, music & production by Leo Mercer)

KEATON AND THE WHALE (book & lyrics by Molly Reisman, book & music by Emily Chiu)

SUPER YOU THE MUSICAL (book, music & lyrics by Lourds Lane)

For more information about THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition and our current roster of mentors, visit http://nycoc.org/ta-vr