Annette Berning Joins World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face To Face Films

Annette Berning, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will play the role of Ariana Cooper, Lyndsy's sister and manager, in their upcoming Off-Broadway world premiere of SHADOWS, an original play by Anthony M. Laura.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Katia Mendoza), a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

Ms. Berning said: "I am thrilled to be playing Ariana, and to be working with the entire cast and crew. It is so rare to see stories written about two sisters. Most plays always have a male voice mixed in, but to have an all female cast is really special. When I was presented with the script, each character's struggle really stuck out to me. In a strange way the struggles of each individual character seem to balance the other characters out, and compliments the arc of their journey in the process. I am excited to explore a darker side of Ariana, go through her struggles, and find a way to the light."

On casting Ms. Berning, Mr. Laura, who will direct the world premiere said: "Annette is an extremely gifted actor with a passion for telling stories she cares about. The role of Ariana is pivotal in the Shadows journey and I am honored to have someone of Annette's intelligence, grace, humor and strength in this role. I look forward to audiences experiencing her Ariana."

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and Rose Hart.

For more information, please visit www.shadowstheplay.com