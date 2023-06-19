Annette Berning Joins World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face To Face Films

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Com Photo 2 Sundog Theatre Presents A-BRIDGE-D HISTORY OF STATEN ISLAND: A Madcap (mostly) Musical Comedy That Answers All the Questions You Never Asked
Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD! Photo 3 Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival NYC Announces Week One Winner Photo 4 Players Theatre Short Play Festival NYC Announces Week One Winner

Annette Berning Joins World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face To Face Films

Annette Berning, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will play the role of Ariana Cooper, Lyndsy's sister and manager, in their upcoming Off-Broadway world premiere of SHADOWS, an original play by Anthony M. Laura.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Katia Mendoza), a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

Ms. Berning said: "I am thrilled to be playing Ariana, and to be working with the entire cast and crew. It is so rare to see stories written about two sisters. Most plays always have a male voice mixed in, but to have an all female cast is really special. When I was presented with the script, each character's struggle really stuck out to me. In a strange way the struggles of each individual character seem to balance the other characters out, and compliments the arc of their journey in the process. I am excited to explore a darker side of Ariana, go through her struggles, and find a way to the light."

On casting Ms. Berning, Mr. Laura, who will direct the world premiere said: "Annette is an extremely gifted actor with a passion for telling stories she cares about. The role of Ariana is pivotal in the Shadows journey and I am honored to have someone of Annette's intelligence, grace, humor and strength in this role. I look forward to audiences experiencing her Ariana."

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and Rose Hart.

For more information, please visit www.shadowstheplay.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
NEURODIVERGENT NEW PLAY SERIES Announces First Play Readings For Fall 2023 & Winter 20 Photo
NEURODIVERGENT NEW PLAY SERIES Announces First Play Readings For Fall 2023 & Winter 2024

The Neurodivergent New Play Series has announced its first five play selections to be presented at the Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Beginning in September, performances will be held the 3rd Sunday of the month at 2pm EST.

2
Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterho Photo
Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterhood

59E59 Theaters continue their Brits off Broadway festival of shows with 'Cassie and the Lights.'  It is a unique, entertaining, and poignant play by Patch of Blue in association with New Diorama Theatre.

3
Cellunova to Present THE MATCH GIRL Beginning This Month Photo
Cellunova to Present THE MATCH GIRL Beginning This Month

Cellunova - a New York-based, interdisciplinary theatre production company founded in 2023 by first generation immigrant artists - will present its debut play, The Match Girl, this summer at the Chain Theatre (312 W36th St. 4FL).

4
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) to Have NY Premiere at 59E59 in July Photo
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) to Have NY Premiere at 59E59 in July

Solo Heroes will present the New York Premiere of HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS (OR LONGER...) by JJ Pyle, winner of Best of Fest at the 2023 Solofest in Los Angeles.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square Video
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Your ShowBuy Cheap Percocet Online Overnight Delivery-https://globe-meds.com Name
Buy Cheap Percocet Online Overnight Delivery-https://globe-meds.com (9/12-5/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 54 Sings Postmodern Jukebox
54 Below (8/25-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeff Breithaupt's New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook: A Canada Day Celebration
Joe's Pub at the Public Theater (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Beautiful Noise
Broadhurst Theatre (12/04-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Musicals
Green Fig Piano Bar (4/10-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 8Xbet
8Xbet (6/12-6/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SURPRISING NO ONE
The Cutting Room (6/16-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Home on Ludlow
Leonard Nimoy Thalia (6/26-6/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You