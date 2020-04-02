AmiosWest Presents SHOTZSF: THE GREAT INDOORS

AmiosWest presents a Covid Era "theatrical" experience on FaceBook live via Zoom. Theater artists have got to keep creating! Read a message from the company below:

ShotzSF has the agility and talent to make the transition to this medium and we invite you to join us and see what can happen. Gathering Shotz artists from across the country (The Bay Area, New York, New Hampshire & Philadelphia) ShotzSF: The Great Indoors, will be our first installment of virtual Shotz.

We plan to do this as much as we can.

Our Virtual Process:

It's a beautiful bit of alchemy. We have altered our process for virtual Shotz: We precast the plays, give the playwrights 3 themes and 7 days to write, then our directors meet with their casts to "stage" it over 7 days.

This month each of the plays must:

Have at least one character act like or have the characteristics of a cat from a youtube video At least one character must leave the frame of the video for 10 seconds Include the line "Look who's Mr Happy Pants."

We will be taking donations @ https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/amiossf so that we can help some of our hard hit community members.

MC'd by Christian Haines

Written by: Melissa Morrell, Jennifer Le Blanc, Christopher Robin Magee, Colin Johnson, Jess Thomas & Conan Moats

Directed by: Christian Haines, Jess Thomas, Brianna Bohnett, Melissa Ortiz & Chris Morrell

Acted by: Sean Garahan, Robyn Grahn, Ray Renati, Jayme Catalano, Anna Kritikos, Aeron Macintyre, Michael Orion Magee, Maryssa Wanlass(NH), Mark Vashro(NH), Russ Whismore, Alison Whismore, William J. Brown III, Jaime Lee Hart, Norman Gee, Kathryn Metzger (NYC), Melissa Ortiz, Rob Hille(NYC), & Michael J Fulvio (Philadelphia)





