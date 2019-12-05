American Comedy Of Latina Proportions Comes To NYC

An American Comedy of Latina Proportions. Bursting with laughs, music and escándalo (scandal), Latina Christmas Special makes its NYC debut at the SoHo Playhouse after five years of sold-out performances in Los Angeles. You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching, and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past brilliantly told by acclaimed Latina comedians Diana Yanez, Maria Russell and Sandra Valls.

Latina Christmas Special, created by Diana Yanez and written and performed by three first-generation Latina comedians: the Miami-born, Cuban-American Diana Yanez (Margaret Cho's The Sensuous Woman); the half Mexican-half Lithuanian California native Maria Russell (TruTV's #1 comedy Tacoma F.D., WB/New Line Cinema's Lights Out, MTV's Teen Wolf) and the Mexican-American Sandra Valls, who hails from Laredo, Texas (Showtime's Latin Divas of Comedy).

When these three sassy BFF's get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett. They share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas "dramas" that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and most of all, friends.

"These stories touch each and every audience member on so many levels, no matter their background" director Geoffrey Rivas said. "They are also a window into some beautiful traditions we have within the Latinx community."

"The 'special' in the title is an homage to all the TV shows we watched growing up - all those 'Christmas Specials' that we so closely identified with during the holidays, but that had absolutely no Latinos in them (or maybe just Jose Feliciano)", said show creator Diana Yanez (AtomicTuna Productions).

The show is also produced by Matthew Quinn (Combined Artform) with Darren Lee Cole (SoHo Playhouse), Michael Blaha and Geoffrey Rivas.

For more information and to purchase tickets call (212) 691-1555 (Tuesday-Sunday 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. EST)or go to: https://www.latinachristmasspecial.com





