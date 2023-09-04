Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING

The Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director) invites public and industry audiences to a staged reading of 12th National Jewish Playwriting Contest Winner ZIONISTA RISING by Alexa Derman featuring TV and film star Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black", "Better Things"), Tony-nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop) and Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), along with Jordan Bellow, Ali Stoner and Audrey-Lynn Weston. The reading, directed by Will Steinberger (Drama League), will take place at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan on Monday, September 11 at 7 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved by visiting Click Here.

The creative team includes Casting Director Judy Bowman, Lighting Designer Joshua Benghiat, Projection and Sound Designer Eric Nightengale, Stage Manager Esti Bernstein and Production Associate Jenna Levere.

ZIONISTA RISING won the JPP's 2022-23 Contest after being voted on by the more than 100 artists and 800 audience members in New York, Israel and eight U.S. cities.

The play tells the story of JewToo, a small Jewish marketing non-profit that hires two interns to compete to be the online voice of Ava the Zionista, an A.I.-created, #girlboss Progressive Zionist. When Ava becomes an online sensation, the organization, the interns, and eventually the play itself, are pushed to the brink of breakdown.

"The response to Alexa's play around the country has been astonishing," said Mr. Winitsky. "This wild ride of a play - steeped in the satirical tradition of Eli Valley and other comedic provocateurs - hits so many nerves within today's Jewish conversation. It's got Israel and Zionism of course, but also Jews of Color, political fracture, social media branding, ethical queries, hilarious one-liners, and a guest appearance by Megan McCain. One reader, when asked why he voted for it in our Contest said, 'If we don't choose this play, what are we even doing here?'"

"I am so grateful for the validation and support of the Jewish Plays Project," said playwright Ms. Derman. "Too often the only Jewish stories we see onstage are conventional naturalistic dramas; my play is raucous and unruly! I'm proud to be part of the Jewish theatrical tradition of playing with form and challenging audiences, and it means the world that an institution like JPP is also invested in bold Jewish storytelling."

The JPP presents ZIONISTA RISING in its signature Reading+ format (script-in hand readings with targeted design support), created by the city's best actors, directors, and designers.

This reading is geared towards generating interest in the play from producers and Artistic Directors. Look for ZIONISTA RISING to appear onstage soon!