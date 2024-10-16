All Out Arts to Present 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All Out Arts will present the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards at The Wild Project on December 2 for Outstanding Productions in Playwrighting, Directing, Performances, and Technical Achievement.

The Fresh Fruit Festival, now in its 23rd year of presentation by All Out Arts, is announcing this year's major awards finalists.

On December 2nd, Awards will be presented at The Wild Project for Outstanding Productions in several forms, and for Playwrighting, Directing, Performances, and Technical Achievement.

The full list of winners will be announced in November with productions including

La Pucelle - A folk retelling of the final days of the life of Joan of Arc, through a uniquely

trans-allegory.

Board of Ed - A comedy following Connor and Dana, two aimless millennials as they go from serving at a gastropub to running for Board of Education in Woodmont, New Jersey against small town super villain

Claudia Roberts.

Clara and Carmilla - Clara discovers a vampire novel written long before Dracula which follows a sapphic relationship between the vampire Carmilla and the main characters. Clara becomes obsessed with the novel and one night actually starts to see Carmilla.

When A Faggot Finds A Flower - A short fable about a young lad who's sick of his bent wrist, and what he stands to lose by "straightening it out."

FFF Spring 2025

The Spring 2025 "Main Stage" Festival will be accepting submissions very soon. This year, they are welcoming early submissions for the new Head Start Program.

Deadline for this submission period will be November 30th with acceptances in early December, allowing productions a "head start" to get their teams together and take advantage of their free prop, set, and costuming support.

December will start another round of submissions with a January 12th deadline. A complete festival line up will be announced by February 1.

