Alexander Zuccaro To Portray Hippolytus in PHAEDRA at American Theater For Actors

Alexander Zuccaro (Father John Misty's music video "Kiss Me", Spit & Vigor Theater Company's MAROONED!, Rogue Theater Festival's BlackBox SandBox) will be appearing in the leading role of Hippolytus in Roman philosopher and playwright's tragedy, Phaedra. The story is of Phaedra, wife of King Theseus of Athens, and her sudden and overwhelming lust for her stepson Hippolytus. Seneca based his play on the Greek myth which inspired Euripides to write his play Hippolytus. This production is directed by John DeBenedetto and co-stars Carla Seet as Phaedra, Richard Fisher as Theseus, William Buehler as the Messenger, Rafael Flores as the Companion, Sam Hardy as Citizen or Chorus, and Emmy Potter as the Nurse

The play will run at American Theater for Actors from September 28 through Oct 1 at 8pm, including a matinee on Sunday, October 2nd at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased through their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197204®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Famericantheatreofactors.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The facility has three theaters, with Phaedra playing in the Beckmann Theater.

Senecan tragedy was the model for the great Renaissance and Elizabethan tragedies of Racine in France and Shakespeare in England. Phaedra is one of the less frequently performed performed plays from Seneca, and this will be its first New York presentation in some years.

The American Theater of Actors has been in continuous production since 1976, and is headed by Founder and Artistic Director James Jennings. It has produced over 965 new works and has worked with actors such as Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.