ANDTheatre's GPS Opens Off-Off-Broadway This Month

Performances run January 24 - February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

ANDTheatre Company has announced the upcoming two-week off-off-Broadway run of Raphael Badagliacca's hit play, GPS, January 24 - February 4, 2024 at the landmark Producers Club Theatre at 358 West 44th Street.

Gene Santarelli directs a stellar cast featuring Larry Rosen*, Jane Marx, Maille-Rose Smith, Brian Anthony Zupan, Leslie C. Nemet, Mahnaz Damania*, Deb Maclean, Jackie Muraschak*, Gene Santarelli*, Amit Barnathan, Tyler Bey with original music and lyrics composed and sung by Susan Kaessinger as they portray journeys through relationships and self-discovery. The play is composed of several vignettes where a Global Positioning System, or GPS, becomes anthropomorphized and insists on having more agency and power in not only directing the car's path but also the car's occupants in their personal and intimate life choices. *Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity

"A gifted playwright, a challenging script, an intuitive cast, an imaginative composer, a crew of backstage magicians, and a supportive theater company... GPS has given me all the elements that make up my theatrical dream. It will excite audiences with every performance." Gene Santarelli, Director

The plot centers on a variety of relationships including spouses, siblings, co-workers, and friends. One turn leads to another as husband and wife, two hitmen, sports rivals, friends with midlife crises, twins who don't see eye-to-eye, pandemic refugees, people living on the edge - all of humanity on its way somewhere - under the guidance of this or that GPS who's been around the block a few times and thinks she knows the way of things.




