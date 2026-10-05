ALL DOWNHILL to Have Workshop Presentation at Spark Theatre Festival

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All Downhill, a new comedic one-act from award-winning playwright Emmy Potter, will have a workshop presentation as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival on Saturday, October 10th at 7:00 pm at the 28th Street Theater (TADA!). Andrea Romano will direct a cast including Svetlana Fenske, Zak Kamin, Ross Mason, and Lindsay Zaroogian.

Partially inspired by Rear Window (but with less murder and more laughs), All Downhill is a witty, comedic look at modern relationships-including our relationships to work and money-and all the things that push us over the edge of the mountain of our lives. Wildlife photographer Martin (Zak Kamin) and real estate agent Jules (Lindsay Zaroogian) have a picture-perfect marriage except for one tiny problem: they hardly see each other. When Jules' childhood best friend, Hollywood action star Rafe Reeves (Ross Mason) and his wealthy, sexy fiancee Claudia (Svetlana Fenske) invite the pair to spend a weekend at their luxe Aspen ski chalet, they jump at a chance to rekindle their romance. But when Martin and Claudia see the chemistry between Rafe and Jules, a new picture of their relationships emerge, causing all four to take drastic measures for the sake of love, sex, and a happy ending.

All Downhill is being presented as a workshop as part of its continued development. While the actors will be performing off-book and using selected props, there are no sets and costumes other than simple pieces to suggest location and character. A talkback with the playwright will be held following the performance on October 10th to gather audience feedback.

Tickets may be purchased online and at the door. The 28th Street Theater is located at 15 W. 28th St. on the 2nd floor.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Emmy Potter (playwright/producer) is an actor, producer, culture writer, and award-winning playwright whose plays have been produced and recognized both regionally and nationally including as a finalist for the Gary Garrison National 10-min Play Award. Her work mostly centers on resilient, thorny women navigating grief, ambition, autonomy, complicated relationships to motherhood, and the pursuit of deeper meaning in their lives. Selected plays include Manifest Destiny (Gary Garrison National 10-min Play Award finalist, Winner of Best Play at Woodstock Short Play Festival, Spectacular Tournament of Playwrights finalist), Sotto Voce (Inkslinger Playwriting Contest semi-finalist), In the Hot Seat (Queens Short Play Festival Best Play semi-finalist), and The Wayward Women (Queens Short Play Festival Best Play runner-up). Her monologue "A Lighthouse" has been published in Volume 4 of the Playground Experiment's Faces of America Monologue Anthology and the upcoming One Bold Voice: Writing Compelling Monologues from Hansen Publishing Group. In addition to plays, Emmy has written for various online entertainment outlets and a coffee table book for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Abrams Books and Amazon. Emmy has a B.M. in music theatre from Oklahoma City University, earned her M.F.A. in playwriting and screenwriting from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Andrea Romano (director/producer) is a writer, director, and performer in New York. She created and produced a musical sketch comedy show called College Radio that performs regularly at Caveat in Manhattan and was part of the 2025 Austin Sketchfest. In 2025, she directed the short play, THE WAYWARD WOMEN, by Emmy Potter, for the Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre in Queens, New York, for which she received the Best Director award from the festival judges. She also wrote a personal, one-woman musical storytelling show KINDA WITCHY, which has been performed at the People's Improv Theatre, Upright Citizen's Brigade, and Caveat. She has written comedic and dramatic material for not only comedy theatres but also for cabaret spaces, small performance spaces, and for editorial publications such as Mashable and Bustle. She is an alumna of the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts and earned a Master's in Media & Film at The New School.

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