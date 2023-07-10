AFTER I'M DEAD, YOU'LL HAVE TO FEED EVERYONE Comes to United Solo





In her portrayal of her mother and best friend, Vivien combines insightful glimpses into Ellen’s formative life events - fleeing from the Holocaust, witnessing racial injustice, and death-bed conversations about chicken salad - along with Vivien’s own whimsical cow-inspired wisdom and poetry. In a 75-minute mad-cap tribute, Straus portrays 13 characters (12 humans and 1 cow).



Ellen, whose family escaped Amsterdam just weeks prior to the Nazi invasion, soon fell in love with a German Jewish dairy farmer in West Marin. Then, when their stunningly beautiful, agriculturally rich region was threatened with sprawl development, Ellen dug in her heels (err, muck boots) and fought to protect it, soon emerging as one of the region’s most vocal environmental advocates. Of her many accomplishments, Ellen is perhaps best known as the co-founder of the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, the nation’s pioneering agricultural conservation organization. Per the New York Times obituary, when honored as Steward of the Land by the American Farmland Trust, Ellen said World War II had taught her a lifelong lesson about standing up for one's beliefs: ''That we, as individuals, are responsible for what is happening in our communities, and that we must become activists.''



After I’m Dead debuted in Fall 2023, in the restored 160+-year old historic hay barn at Straus Home Ranch, with a 6-week run, 17 sold-out performances, 2,100+ attendees, and scores of rave audience reviews. (



THE CAST (aka Vivien, in order of appearance)



- Tessie the Cow - There has to be a cow, of course!



- Vivien - Pretending to be herself.



- Mom – A Dairy Godmother to all.

- Therapist – She’s just had her hair done.



- Oncologist – He knows about steroids.



- Opa – An honest hero.



- Oma - Well, we’ll let her speak for herself.



- Dad - A much smaller role than the last show.



- Rancher - The one that spoke for all.



- Marica - pronounced “Maritha”



- Hospice Nurse - Came without the drugs.



- Rabbi - It had to be a man. Dad insisted.



- Cemetery Manager - Need one of these, don’t we?