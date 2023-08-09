ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), Directed By Stephen Sposito, Sets Opening Night at the Tank

The production will open on August 11 for a strictly-limited, seven show engagement.
POPULAR
Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), the provocative new play by up-and-coming playwright Kait Hickey, will open at the Tank on August 11 for a strictly-limited, seven show engagement.
Directed by Stephen Sposito (The Book of Mormon, Wicked), Act 39 is the intensely personal story of an Irish-Catholic mother with terminal cancer who - against the provisions of her faith - has decided to put an end to suffering via Assisted Suicide and her two mentally-ill daughters, who've come to say one last goodbye - if they can stop fighting long enough to do it. At turns hilarious and heartbreaking, the play is both a scathing commentary on the state of mental healthcare in America and a testament to the strength of the American family - especially in times of crisis.
To learn more about Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide) or for tickets to this strictly limited engagement, please visit Act39.com.
Videos
|Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20) CAST
|EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)
|Irish Musician Neil Byrne - Here Art Thou Concert
Rory Dolan's (8/22-8/22)
|Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)
|In the Castle of Eternal Sunset: A Module for Ten 0th Level Characters
Brick Aux (8/09-8/13)
|The Seagull
435 7th Street Garden (8/10-8/13)
|NYFOS@Juilliard: Ned at 100
Peter Jay Sharp Theater (1/18-1/18)
|The Lady Fortune
Corpus Christi Church (11/19-11/19)
|AGBU Arts Presents: Armenians in Jazz feat. Lucy Yeghiazaryan
Joe's Pub (The Public Theater) (8/11-8/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You