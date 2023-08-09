ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), Directed By Stephen Sposito, Sets Opening Night at the Tank

Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), the provocative new play by up-and-coming playwright Kait Hickey, will open at the Tank on August 11 for a strictly-limited, seven show engagement.

Directed by Stephen Sposito (The Book of Mormon, Wicked), Act 39 is the intensely personal story of an Irish-Catholic mother with terminal cancer who - against the provisions of her faith - has decided to put an end to suffering via Assisted Suicide and her two mentally-ill daughters, who've come to say one last goodbye - if they can stop fighting long enough to do it. At turns hilarious and heartbreaking, the play is both a scathing commentary on the state of mental healthcare in America and a testament to the strength of the American family - especially in times of crisis.

To learn more about Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide) or for tickets to this strictly limited engagement, please visit Act39.com.