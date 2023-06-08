A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM to Premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival This Month

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM is part of PROGRAM #8 to be performed June 13th at 8:30 PM, 16th at 8:30 PM, and 24th at 2 PM. A Very Nigerian Dream will be Live Streamed on June 24th at 2 PM and immediately followed by a talkback with the cast and crew. Show your support for African Theater and join us for three exciting performances at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM cast features Ammunikee Gomez and Neoentle Tlhole. The play centers on the mass exodus of Nigeria's youth. It reflects on the Nigerian spirit and dream, with press notes describing the work as "tragic and funny."

Taiwo Aloba is a New York-based writer, producer, and director originally from Nigeria. Some of her stage works include The Gospel of Efunroye, The Fourth Alaafin of Oyo, and JAJA. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, New York Film Academy in New York, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild and USRSA Certified Run Streaker. www.TaiwoAloba.com.

CAST:

Ammunikee Gomez (Wisdom) is thrilled to play the role of Wisdom in "A Very Nigerian Dream." Proud alums of The American Academy of Dramatic and Operation Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy, Ammunikee is an actor and singer based in New York.

Neo-entle Tlhole (Solomon) is a Christian South African actor and dancer. He started acting in 2014-he and has worked in tv and theater; he then started dancing in 2016 and does styles such as lyrical, jazz, contemporary, Latin American, and ballet. He enjoys crocheting and fashion. He is hard-working, always looking to grow, and passionate about the arts and learning more about human behavior.

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM AT THE CHAIN THEATRE ONE ACT FESTIVAL 2023

Playwright/Director: Taiwo Aloba

Name of Play: A Very Nigerian Dream

Program: Program #8

Length of Play in Minutes: 25 Mins

Blurb of the Play: The play centers on the mass exodus of Nigeria's youth. It reflects on the Nigerian spirit and dream, with press notes describing the work as "tragic and funny."

Presented at the: CHAIN THEATER

312 West 36 Street

Floor 3

New York, NY 10018

Auditorium: 99 seats

Performance Dates: Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 - 8:30 PM

Friday, June 16th, 2023 - 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

TICKETS: Click Here

Tickets: $22

Summer One Act Festival Program #8

Use DISCOUNT CODE "DREAM" for 20% off.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. For more about the Chain Theatre, visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc