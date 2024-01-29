A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

A daring exploration of Iranian girlhood and womanhood takes center stage at The Tank.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

In the Stillness of Night a daring tale of Iranian girlhood and womanhood takes center stage at The Tank.

When every societal system works against you, hope becomes a defiant act of resilience. In the heart of the struggle, hope emerges as passing banned books clandestinely, crafting secret languages to curse in code, helping friends with makeup before embarking on theater that might be banned tomorrow, or sharing one Olivieh sandwich between four best friends. It is the embodiment of five rule-bending Iranian teenage girls, Rosa, Mahboubeh, Nikta, Samar, and Banafsheh, eagerly waiting for the school bell to free them and plan their limitless futures.

In the Stillness of Night is a powerful exploration of the tragic bittersweetness of Iranian girlhood and the stark bleakness of Iranian womanhood. By skillfully manipulating time and space, this showcase production provocatively asks whether healing the past and the present are inevitably intertwined.

Funded by the NYC Women's Fund and presented by The Tank, In the Stillness of Night is a testament to the resilience of Iranian women. Yekta Khaghani, an Iranian playwright, actor, and theater educator based in New York City, brings her deeply personal and political show to life. Reflecting on her journey, Yekta states, "as an Iranian woman in the arts, working on this deeply personal and political show is a privilege. In the Stillness of Night speaks to my beliefs in humanity and the global empowerment of women."

Drawing inspiration from Augusto Boal's words, "I have traveled so many countries yet haven't found a place that women are not oppressed in," Yekta underscores the importance of uniting to enhance safety, freedom, and opportunities for the growth of women worldwide. In the Stillness of Night explores girlhood in fullness-- the joy, the pain, the community, and the loss. It celebrates women's multidimensional complexity.

Featuring performances by Leyla Beydoun, Esra Dayani, Narges Kalogli, Sofia Mahdavi, Nava Saylany, and Rozz Srabi. Sadra Tehrani (Set Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Camilla Tassi (Projections Design), Yekta khaghani (Costume Design), and Caroline Eng (Sound Design), Jude Brandt (Stage Manager), Mehrnaz Tiv (Dramaturg), Diana Fathi (Generative Consultation), Anya Pathania (Composer and Singer), Paola Alexandra Soto (Managing Producer), Mahya Jaberiansari (Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator), and Hoda Ramy (Graphic Design).

Tickets are available at The Tank Box Office or via their website at Click Here

This showcase was funded by the NYC Women's Fund and is presented by The Tank.

Yekta Khaghani: Iranian playwright, actor, and theater educator based in New York City. Yekta has been a driving force behind numerous theatrical productions since her move to the US in 2016, advocating for the global empowerment of women.

Shadi Ghaheri: Theatre/opera/film director, choreographer, and writer from Iran based in NYC. Shadi has directed a diverse range of productions and is celebrated for her commitment to cross-cultural storytelling.




