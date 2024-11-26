A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Sundog Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 7, Sundog Theatre will present Scrooge, the three Ghosts of Christmas, Tiny Tim, and a host of other Dickensian characters in "A Christmas Carol", a tale of redemption and enchantment. Since Charles Dickens first told his tale in the mid-1800s, it has remained a favorite holiday story for all ages. In the guise of a ghost

story, "A Christmas Carol" also explores themes of humanity and materialism. This performance is one stop on Sundog's regional tour (NYC, New Jersey, & Maryland) for the 70-minute musical--which includes a Question & Answer session with the actors and audience after the show.



Dickens wrote his novella as a social criticism in 1843, intending to draw attention to the plight of England's poor. Sundog's presentation stays true to the original story in its musical version, adapted for the stage by Cash Tilton with original songs by Susan Mondzak. Parallels to Victorian England as it relates to present-day America will not be lost on adults in the audience.

The richly drawn characters, played by six professional actors, come out of the book and onto the stage. A child is chosen from the audience during each show to portray Tiny Tim or Tiny Tina. The musical is appropriate for the entire family.



"A Christmas Carol" is produced by Susan Fenley, co-produced by Victoria Colella, directed by Shannon Agnew, and musical directed by Michael Ancona. Starring Staten Islander Michael Green as Scrooge, it also features Kent Benwell, Cody Hodgins, Ryan Lynch, Natalie Martzial, and Wagner College grad Sammy Quinn.



The show performs one day--Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:00pm at the Staten Island

Playhouse at Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Ter, Level 3. All tickets are $15.

