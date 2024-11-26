A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Secret This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand for the third year in a row, The Secret's production of A Christmas Carol, begins performances December 12.

The show is Directed by Jordan Schneider, Produced by Richard Mazda and Stage Managed by Naomi Schwartzburt. The show is an Equity Showcase featuring Richard Mazda as Scrooge, Adam Kee* as MArley's Ghost/Bob Cratchit, Zach Berger* as Charles Dickens/Fezziwig, Susan Walsh as

Mrs Crachit, Christian Barker as Fred/Christmas Future, Carla Mongado as Lily/Christmas Past, Mia Soleil Jacquez as Christmas Present with Secret Academy students, Song Short, Kelsi Tirado, Calum Giles, Joshua Clemente, Calum Giles, Raia Humblet, Marina Materasso, Lionel McDiarmid, Charlie Murphy, Lily Fuchs, Luli Ortega, Alex Janger, Nimo Boccato, Sol Baigorri Wight, Tamsyn Haggar & Ruby Janger, playing the minor roles.

10 performances only including 3 matinees, December 12, 13, 14 & 15 then 19, 20, 22 & 22 2024. Tickets are on sale via secrettheatre.com Adults $30, Seniors $20, and Kids $15.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Since his partner Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.

One night Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge that if he does not become kinder he will have an awful fate after death. Marley tells Scrooge that in the coming nights he will be visited by three more ghosts. Initially Scrooge fails to take the warning seriously but as the ghostly visits become more terrifying, Scrooge begins to realise that he must change his ways.

By the end of the story Scrooge has completely transformed, having learned the importance of charity, friendship, and generosity. Christmas is now his favorite time of the year and he does all he can to help Bob Cratchit and his family.

Dickens's most famous ghost story was written in the autumn of 1843 as a reaction to the suffering of poor children. Published on the 19th of December that year, it was an instant success. The book was expensive to produce with its' color illustrations, and along with the author's insistence that the cost to buy the book should not be greater than 5 Shillings, Dickens did not earn a great profit from the title.

