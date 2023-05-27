2023 LUNGS Theater Festival to Be Held in June

The festival will feature performances by Lower East Side artists, curated by Erez Ziv, Riki Colon, Roman Primativo Albear, Bonnie Sue Stein and Charles Krezell.

By:
Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens (LUNGS), FRIGID New York and GOH Productions will present the 2nd Annual LUNGS Theater Festival on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 from 3pm-6pm at the 6B Garden (Avenue B and East 6th Street New York, NY 10009). The festival will feature performances by Lower East Side artists, curated by Erez Ziv, Riki Colon, Roman Primativo Albear, Bonnie Sue Stein and Charles Krezell. Admission is FREE. For more information please visit Click Here

WINTER IN THE SUMMER

Presented by Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre

With antique marionettes performed by Master Puppeteer, Vit Horejs

Vít Hořejš performs Czech fairy tales (in English) replete with mountain wizards, clever village maidens and spirits. His marionettes speak in dozens of voices, dance, play violin, swim and fly. The program includes “The Snow Maiden Sněhurka, (in which a childless couple find a little girl in a winter blizzard), and an adaptation of Josef Čapek's all time favorite: “How the Little Dog and the Little Cat Found a Doll Who Cried in a Very Thin Voice.” The audience, both children, adults, and inner children, are encouraged to bring their own toys to participate in the performance. A native of Prague, Vit emigrated to the United States in 1979, bringing with him the love for puppetry and one miniscule century-old childhood marionette. In 1990, he found a trove of large antique marionettes in the attic at Jan Hus Church on East 74th Street, in the heart of the once-upon-a-time Czech and Slovak neighborhood. He founded Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre in New York City, a renowned member of the worldwide puppetry community; and has lived in the Lower East Side since 1980. 

Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4 at 3pm

EVERYBODY’S FINE

Written & Performed by Roberta Levine

Roberta Levine will perform an excerpted chapter from her family-situated novel, “Everybody’s Fine”. Chapter 12 reveals a moment in the lives of Lorraine and Frankie as they make life-changing decisions. Author Roberta Levine worked as an actor and solo performing artist for many years in NYC, appearing at iconic downtown venues Dixon Place, PS 122, La MaMa, St. Mark’s Church, and more. Besides gnashing her teeth over politics, she is deeply invested in dream work, spiritual development, and healing. Currently she lives in Philadelphia with her partner and skittish cat. Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4 at 3:30pm 

AS YOU WILL  

Created by Conor D Mullen, David Brummer & George Hider

Performed by Conor D Mullen, Zev Hurwich, Michael Luca, Allison Furlong, David Crozier

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing The Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our Unscripted Shakespeare Show! These Shakespearean Scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died. With just the title given by the audience the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakspeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will have performed such classics as "Eight Merry Spiders," "That Doth Not Go There," "1601: A Space Odyssey'' and though those shows will never be seen again, there’s always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre. Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4 at 4:00pm

That's My son, Miguel Pinero (new play staged reading)

Written & Directed by Riki Colon

Performed by Samuel Flores as Miguel Pinero and Teresa Reese as Adelina Pinero

A new play based on the home life of renowned wordsmith, playwright, poet, actor Miguel Pinero (1946 – 1988), co-founder of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and author of the award winning play, “Short Eyes”. Riki Colon takes an inside look at the strong relationship between Pinero and his mother in this premiere. Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4 at 4:30pm

Yo soy Nezahualcóyotl

Written by Roman Primitivo & Miguel Loyola

Directed by Roman Primitivo Albear

Performed by Andrés Gallardo Bustillos, Miguel Loyola, Leí Zhou with 

Annette Buesaquillo-Voll (woman warrior Aztec Dancer)

Costumes by Everett Clark, Music by Nafeez, Makeup by Ahda Hann

Nezahualcóyotl is a one-act play where the main character is the tlatoani or King of Texcoco, Mexico. He is in the antechamber going to meet the giver of life (god) or returning to Coātlīcue (the earth-planet), and is accompanied by two power animals, tonal and nagual (unconscious and conscious), who will give him both good and bad advice on how to face a ballgame that was practiced in Mesoamerica. He must confront the King of Death, Mictla, and the Mayan King, Pakal, and defeat them. His legacy and poetry will endure.  Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4 at 5:00pm

THE WEAVERS

Written & Directed by Charles Krezell

Performed by Owen Engesser, Kate Goorland and Shabbi Sharifi. 

An absurd web of stolen threads and borrowed songs from the Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the struggles of the Iranian women strung together with the pain of Gaia. 

Saturday, June 4 & Sunday, June 4 at 5:30pm 




Recommended For You