2021 BREATH PROJECT FESTIVAL Announced

In partnership with theater companies across the country, the free festival will feature world premiere works created by multidisciplinary theater artists of color that are all 8 minutes and 46 seconds in length, plus sneak-peeks of the New Play Commission Project Plays - full-length plays developed from 08:46 pieces from the 2020 Festival and the World Premiere of Gamal Abdel Chasten's RAHI RAY OF LIGHT, produced by Palo Alto Children's Theatre

The Breath Project was formed in response to the current global spotlight on racial injustice against people of color.

THE 2021 BREATH PROJECT FESTIVAL

- December 4, 2021 -

Streaming Content Goes Live at 12pm PS | 1pm MT | 2pm CT | 3pm ET

Pedigree, By Brittney Harris

Korean Winner, By M.J. Kang

Ronnie and Vince by Curtis Drake Shepard

United States of AMNESIA: Dare to Remember, By Jose Torres-Toma

Join us for a talk-back with the artists at 5pm PS | 6pm MT | 7pm CT | 8pm ET

The Breath Project seeks to build a more equitable theater community in the country and to actively dismantle structural racism in the American theater through a three-pronged mission: Art, Action, and Advocacy.

· Art

In partnership with organizations and artists across the nation, The Breath Project will create, develop, and support original theatrical works, created by BIPOC artists. The work that is housed by The Breath Project will be used as a tool for education and advocacy, as a living time capsule of this moment in history.

· Action

The Breath Project is working to build relationships between local artists and theaters in their community and region, creating more opportunities for BIPOC theater artists, technicians, and administrators throughout the country. Working across national partnerships, The Breath Project will seek to end the notion that plays by BIPOC artists fulfill a quota or check a box for a theater, and instead become an organic and permanent part of the American Theater landscape.

· Advocacy

The Breath Project will work to support the organizations that produce, fund, and support the American Theater to eliminate the racism and biases that exist in our institutions and business practices.

For more information on The Breath Project, including a full list of Festival partner theaters, visit thebreathproject2020.com.