12th Annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival Presents "The 8th", a play written and directed by Seanie Sugrue, Produced by Locked in the Attic and Five Ohm Productions.

"The 8th" opens on Tuesday, January 7th at The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd Street, in Long Island City, NY 11101. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.lockedintheatticproductions.com.

"The 8th" is an original play set in Co. Kerry, Ireland about grief, family and repealing the 8th amendment, a law that banned abortion in 1983.

A year after the death of their father, Saoirse and Tomas return home for his one-ear anniversary mass. The family still deep in grief continue to argue over the suspicious manner in how Dennis died. While tensions rise inside the house, outside the people of Ireland are equally divided as they prepare to vote on whether to repeal the eighth amendment and legalize abortion in the most contentious social issue Ireland has seen since its independence.





