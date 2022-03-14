12 ANGRY ELECTRICS Comes To Theater For The New City This Week

Emmy Award winning writer/director William Electric Black (aka Ian Ellis James) becomes all 12 jurors in this timely masterpiece - now calling it - TWELVE ANGRY ELECTRICS. It's an in your face, intimate solo show that brings a familiar courtroom drama to the stage while theatrically weaving other significant jury trials into the forefront.

His riveting opening monologue presents the truth about justice in America that is so often dictated by poverty, police, the courtroom then prison. Electric weaves in Ahmaud Arbery, Emmet Till, The Central Park Five, Kyle Rittenhouse, OJ Simpson...as well as classic moments from The Crucible, A Few Good Men, and Legally Blonde before launching in to the theatrical event of the season.

Performances run March 17-April 3.

Cast & Crew

Sound Design - Brian Park

Lighting Design - Alex Bartenieff

Props/Costume Consultant - Susan Hemley

Set Consultant - Lytza Colon

Light Board Op - Brian Park

Sound Board Op - Brian Park

Electric Black Photo Credit - Josh Wehle

Poster Design/Program - Erikka James/Josh Wehle

Social Media - Vinay Umapathy, Skyye James

Production Assistant - Nikhil Chirumamilla

Performed by William Electric Black

William Electric Black, aka Ian Ellis James, is a seven-time Emmy Award winning writer for his work on "Sesame Street" between 1992 and 2002. He also wrote for Nickelodeon's "Allegra's Window" and Lancit Media's "Backyard Safari." His children's television show - "Rap-U-Cation" was just optioned by FarView Entertainment. Presently, he is head writer and executive producer on "Dragon Clouds. In a series of multimedia projects with Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D, and Artie Green, he has campaigned for exercise and good nutrition for young children, prescription drug awareness and obesity prevention. Recent awards include: La MaMa Regional Theater Tony Award, 2018. NY State Assembly Citation - Charles D. Lavine, Member of Assembly, 2018.

He has received a Bronze Apple (National Educational Video Award) for directing. He has also received several Best Play Awards and has been published by Benchmark Education, The Dramatic Publishing Co. and Smith & Krauss. He is also a faculty member at NYU's Tisch School (Dept. of Dramatic Writing and NYU's Summer High School Program).

Learn more at https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/twelve-angry-electrics.