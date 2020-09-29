York Theatre Company Welcomes Alana Graber and Gerry McIntyre to Administrative Team

Gerry McIntyre has been announced as York's new Associate Artistic Director, and Alana Graber has been announced as the company's new Director of Development.

The York Theatre Company has announced two additions to its organization: Gerry McIntyre, York's new Associate Artistic Director, and Alana Graber, who is the company's new Director of Development. They join James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director, Evans Haile, Executive Director, and Aaron Simms, General Manager, on the York's administrative team.

James Morgan said, "Finding two such perfect additions to our superb staff is exciting. The personalities and outlook have to mesh, and they do. Alana Graber came to us through an extensive search over the summer headed by Evans, and I have known Gerry McIntyre for over thirty years; he has done many projects at The York wearing many creative hats. We welcome them both."

Alana Graber, Director of Development, is a performing arts administrator and producer. Her non-profit beginnings at Broadway at Music Circus and Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival eventually took her to New York City. As an assistant at NAMCO, she was proud to work on the Broadway productions of Waitress and Chicago, as well as the Finding Neverland first national tour. Most recently, she was the East Coast booking agent at CAMI Music, representing artists including Lang Lang and Chick Corea. Alana is thrilled to be joining the York team.

Gerry McIntyre, Associate Artistic Director, won widespread acclaim for his most recent choreographic credit: the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Godspell -- sold out, twice-extended, with rave reviews. He made his directing debut at The York with the 2018 Musicals in Mufti presentation of Hallelujah, Baby! He also choreographed Maury Yeston's Anything Can Happen in the Theater and Forbidden Broadway's Next Generation, and appeared in Enter Laughing (2008), Subways are for Sleeping, and such special events as I Do! I Do!, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), and Joan of Arc at the Stake, starring Glenn Close and William Hurt. As a performer, his credits elsewhere are numerous, on Broadway and across the country, including Hallelujah, Baby! directed by Arthur Laurents at Arena Stage and George Street Playhouse and Once on This Island (Broadway/Booth Theatre). His credits as director and choreographer include Once on This Island (Virginia Stage Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and TheatreWorks (TBA Award, Best Director/Choreographer; Robby Award, Best Director; Ovation Nomination, Best Choreography), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Ogunquit Playhouse), Ain't Misbehavin' (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Chicago (Reagle Players, Ogunquit Playhouse, Broadway World Award), and Hairspray (Connecticut Critics Circle Award). Gerry is the director/choreographer of the documentary After the Storm. gerrymcintyre.net

Evans Haile shared, "Gerry McIntyre is great friend, a wonderful artist, and a creative and excitingly imaginative Director/Choreographer. We feel very fortunate to have him join us in this new chapter at The York." He went on to add, "Alana Graber brings a wealth of experience encompassing many aspects of the Arts Business to The York. Her enthusiasm for the theatre is wonderfully contagious."

Together we can create. Together we can cheer. Together we can sing. Together we can bring musicals to life. Help The York continue through this "intermission." Please donate by visiting www.yorktheatre.org/support/donate.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

