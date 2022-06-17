Yiddish Women Playwrights Series Continues With ALE FENTSTER TSU DER ZUN (ALL WINDOWS FACE THE SUN)

At long last, women playwrights take center stage at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. The Yiddish Women Playwrights Series, scheduled to proceed on June 21, 2022 with a FREE streamed production of Kadya Molodowsky's Ale Fentster Tsu der Zun (All Windows Face the Sun), highlights revolutionary, avant garde, feminist works from writers whose contributions to the Yiddish theatre have long been overlooked, ignored, and locked away.

This Summer, the Folksbiene celebrates the work of Kadya Molodowsky - a groundbreaking Yiddish dramatist, theatre critic, and poet.

The production was translated by Sabina Brukner and Faith Jones. Jenny Romaine directed and designed the production, with sound design by Nathan Leigh. It was produced and edited by Motl Didner.

The cast includes Mendy Cahan, Motl Didner, Zeydi Gold-Shapiro, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Heather Klein, Lori Leifer, Avram Mlotek, Zelda Kahan Newman, Jenny Romaine and Lili Rosen.

All Windows Face the Sun is the story of Binyumen, an optimistic builder's apprentice who creates a magical tower that allows listeners to hear the past - hoping that looking back will help the world to move forward. But when the tower shares some unpleasant truths, the people in power must choose between the convenience of forgetting and facing the ugly realities of human history head on.

The all-virtual production begins streaming for free on the Folksbiene! LIVE platform starting midnight EST on June 21, 2022. It will be available to watch indefinitely - please click here to view the Folksbiene's full library of virtual concerts and theatre productions.

The Yiddish Women Playwrights Series began last Spring with a virtual reading of Chava Rosenfarb's Bird of the Ghetto. Based on a true story and presented in Yiddish for the first time ever, the play chronicled the tragic true story of Jewish resistance fighter Itsik Vitenberg and was presented during the anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Now entering its 108th season, Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF is in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director Dominick Balletta, NYTF is dedicated to creating a living legacy through the arts, connecting generations and bridging communities. NYTF aims to bring history to life by reviving and restoring lost and forgotten work, commissioning new work, and adapting pre-existing work for the 21st Century. Serving a diverse audience comprised of performing arts patrons, cultural enthusiasts, Yiddish-language aficionados and the general public, the company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles accompanying performances. NYTF provides access to a century-old cultural legacy and inspires the imaginations of the next generation to contribute to this valuable body of work

