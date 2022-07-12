Writing Team Announced For New Musical WITCH HUNT

Zane Carney ("Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark," John Daversa's GRAMMY Nominated Album "Kaleidoscope Eyes") and Ashley Griffin ("Trial," "Forever Deadward,") will collaborate on the upcoming musical WITCH HUNT - a reimagining of the Salem witch trials set against the backdrop of the American political system. Griffin will pen the book and lyrics with Carney writing the music.

When the repressed children of well-known Washington figureheads are caught at a rave in the basement of a satanic temple they decide to manipulate the political game to reclaim their voice and power - taking to social media, claiming they're the victims of witchcraft and displaying their injuries live on the internet. Their ecstatic families use the situation to all but instantaneously eliminate their rivals - but when the kids, led by Abigail Williams, begin turning on their own family members and family friends, Washington goes into a tailspin - capped by Abigail, suppressed for years from speaking out against her rapist ("golden boy" Justice John Proctor ,) using the cry of witchcraft to quite literally force his head on the chopping block. WITCH HUNT explores the true meaning of justice, the games we play "for the greater good" and whether a mentality of "win at all costs" in the name of righteousness might just turn out to be the road to hell.

The concept album for WITCH HUNT is expected to be released in the coming year.