World Premiere of NOTHING'S PLENTY FOR ME to be Presented at Studio Theatre at Theatre Row

The Xoregos Performing Company will present Nothing's Plenty for Me, a world premiere dramedy about the importance of climate action written by Raymond Fortunato. Shela Xoregos directs a cast of five, including Marie Dinolan, Alexa Elmy, Dylan LaRay, Cole Mathewson, and Gaia Visnar. Thirteen performances will be staged at Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in New York City from Friday, January 28 to Sunday, February 13, 2022. Climate change and creative team/cast talkbacks with special guests will be held after Thursday performances.

With $500 million at stake, five clashing environmentalists are determined to cut their carbon footprint by 80%. But time is running out. Fights, romances and art bloom as they move into one dorm room together, vowing to live without chocolate cake, hair dye, alcohol and other necessities for three months. Can they do it? Could you? This premiere dramedy is written by Raymond Fortunato, directed by Shela Xoregos, and aided and abetted by Olivia Loverde's lighting, Taylor Curry's colorful costumes and Vincent Gunn's blow-up mattress set.

"On a serious subject, yet treated lightly, Nothing's Plenty for Me shows us how many people speak bravely but are not willing to act," said director Shela Xoregos. "It is an imaginatively conceived play which inspires audiences to question their own in-actions."

Tickets are $35. Students/Seniors are $27 (+$2.50 restoration fee). Visit https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/nothings-plenty-for-me/ or call (212) 714-2442 x45.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The runtime is approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

Nothing's Plenty for Me is presented by Xoregos Performing Company. Music Director: Violet Wang; Scenic Designer: Vincent Gunn; Costume Designer: Taylor Curry; Lighting Designer: Olivia Loverde; Stage Manager: Michelle Guiot; Production Assistant: Khadijah Danielian; Publicist: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.