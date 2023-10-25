Winter Rhythms 2023 @ Urban Stages Will Present Two

Winter Rhythms @ Urban Stages has announced two very special upcoming events as part of its “2023 Winter Rhythms” series, the award-winning music festival at Urban Stages Theater (259 West 30th Street – between 7th & 8th Avenues).

On Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm will be the “Winter Rhythms Gala” entitled “Nights at the Algonquin: A Celebration of The Oak Room Supper Club,” featuring legendary cabaret performers including Karen Akers, Natalie Douglas, Boots Maleson, Mark Nadler, Karen Oberlin, Steve Ross, Daryl Sherman and KT Sullivan. Special messages from Harry Connick Jr., Michael Feinstein, Tovah Feldshuh, and Andrea Marcovicci. The evening will be directed by Sara Louise Lazarus, with music direction by Alex Rybeck. Hosted by Michael Colby (author of The Algonquin Kid). There will be a champagne and wine reception beginning at 7pm, followed by the show at 7:30 with a post-show gathering to follow.

PART ONE OF “ALGONQUIN TREASURES.” A celebration of the stars and history of the Algonquin Hotel’s legendary Oak Room cabaret. Never before have so many Oak Room greats gathered in an evening of song, pictures, and reminiscences of those unforgettable nights.

“It has been a mission of mine, as an Algonquin historian and scion, to recreate a time and place that will never be equaled.”—Michael Colby (grandson of Ben and Mary Bodne, who owned the hotel from 1946-1987, and nephew of Andrew Anspach, who with Donald Smith, oversaw so much of this history).

On Sunday, December 10 at 3pm, will be “Created at the Algonquin: Songs from Musicals Written at The Algonquin,” featuring performances by Major Attaway, Craig Bierko, Nat Chandler, David Edwards, Shana Farr Jenn Gambatese, Anita Gillette, Leah Hocking, Michael McCoy, Rita Neidich, Jon Peterson, Steve Ross, Megan Styrna and Marianne Tatum. The program will be directed by Sara Louise Lazarus with music direction by Michael Lavine. Hosted by Michael Colby.

PART TWO OF “ALGONQUIN TREASURES.” A fascinating inside view of shows, especially musicals, that were developed at the Algonquin Hotel by its regular visitors. Starring favorites of Broadway and NY cabaret. Tales and songs of My Fair Lady, Camelot, Sail Away, Mrs. McThing, and musicals by Michael Colby including his Drama Desk Award-nominated Charlotte Sweet.

“A cavalcade of showstoppers, with an exceptional cast. Another revelation of the Algonquin’s astonishing legacy.”—Michael Colby

Tickets are $60 (Wednesday, December 6) available here and $40 (Sunday, December 10) and are available here. For more information, visit www.urbanstages.org.