WP Theater To Host Workshop Of BLACK GIRL JOY By Phanésia Pharel

On November 14-16th, Egg & Spoon will produce a workshop of Phanésia Pharel's play, Black Girl Joy, as part of their 2021 Incubation Series. It will take place at WP Theater, and will be co-produced by viBe Theater Experience, a partner organization of WP Theater.

"I wrote Black Girl Joy to process my experiences as a teenager with grief and housing insecurity. There is a connection to the specific neglect of black American girls and those that become houseless," Pharel said. "I am excited to explore it with Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective and viBe Theater Experience in a safe and closed environment."

Black Girl Joy takes place at a women's shelter in Miami, where four girls come together to share their story. Black Girl Joy shifts between memory, choreo poems and a juicy plot. It is a ritual play for black girls/women to heal from intimate partner violence, a loss of girlhood, and the death of friends.

Egg & Spoon's Incubation Series provides developmental workshops for full-length plays written by Black, Indigenous and writers of color. This program reflects the organization's passion for developing new plays and its commitment to building a more equitable and vibrant future for the American theatre. Egg & Spoon's 2021 Incubation Writers were David Davila for his play Hotel Puerto Vallarta, Reynaldo Piniella for his play Black Doves, and Phanésia Pharel for Black Girl Joy.

