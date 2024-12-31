WP Theater Extends MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY For a Final Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage's New York premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, will extend its run again at WP Theater Off-Broadway! The show must close on January 19, 2025.

Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. A young Gestapo officer arrests a graduate student suspected of illegal research. This interrogation promises to be most challenging as he faces the iconic 20th-century thinker Hannah Arendt. Is she an innocent woman? Or an enemy of the state? Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history's most profound thinkers.

The cast features Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple. Understudies are Jay DeYonker and Rachel Oremland.

The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set), Cameron Filepas (Lights), Megan Culley (Sound) and Deborah Caney (Costumes). Production Stage Manager is Ingrid Pierson and Assistant Stage Manager is Lisa R. Stafford. Associate Producers are Dr. Patricia Cayne, Barbara Freitag and Penny Jackson. Perry Street Theatricals are General Managers.

WP Theater is located at 2162 Broadway between 76th and 77th Streets in New York City. Performances are Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Additional show on Thursday, January 2 at 3pm. No performance on December 31. Run time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $39 - $129. Post-show talkbacks will be announced and added throughout the run.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

