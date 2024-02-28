WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Partners With NewYork Rep To Present Post-Show Talk Backs

Following a successful talk -back with author/historian Dr. Jud Newborn the “Engaging and captivating” White Rose The Musical has partnered with NewYork Rep to continue to feature post- show talk backs. The talk-backs are free with a ticket to a performances and will take place immediately following the performance at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Upcoming talkbacks include:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

A Conversation with Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust Survivor

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHE)

Sponsored by NewYork Rep

Guests: Ann Arnold, Isabella Fiske (co-founders of MSHE), and their father, Mark Schonwetter

As a young Jewish boy in Poland, Mark Schonwetter survived the Holocaust by hiding in the forests and in the homes of righteous families. Mark and his daughters Ann and Isabella will share highlights of his story of survival, and the inspiration that led to the creation of the foundation.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Allyship and Fighting Hate, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

Sponsored by NewYork Rep

Guests: Scott Richman, ADL Regional Director (NY & NJ) and host of the Podcast “From the Frontlines.” A discussion about allyship and the relevance of the White Rose story today in inspiring people to stand up for righteousness.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2024

(Following 2pm Show)

“Someone had to do it.” -The Berkowitz family is alive today because of the heroic actions of a White Rose member in 1939 Germany. Guests: The descendants of Nat and Esther Berkowitz.

In 1939, George Wittenstein of the White Rose risked his life and helped young Nat and Esther Berkowitz escape the Nazis. Join us for a powerful reunion of a family that would not be here today if it were not for a White Rose member.

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

White Rose: The Musical opened on January 25 and has been called "Engaging music and captivating book and lyrics with wonderful performances." – Splash Magazine; "White Rose: The Musical is a call to arms with some contemporary parallels."– Cititour; "Impactful, uplifting, White Rose: The Musical is a tour de force that resonates. The musical is a must-see." - New York Skyline; "White Rose's debut is perfectly timed. Its call to action will haunt you long after you leave the theater." - Travel Arts Journal.

The show features Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix "The Prom") as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (Broadway: New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Paolo Montalban (Broadway: Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Cole Thompson (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Willi Graf, with Sam Gravitte (Broadway: Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Laura Sky Herman (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit), Cal Mitchell (Off Broadway: The Lieutenant), Dani Apple (NY: The Sorceress), Pasquale Crociata (International: Burn the Floor) and Ellis Gage (International: Next To Normal).

White Rose has a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, direction by WILL NUNZIATA, music direction, music supervision, and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, and movement direction by Jordan Ryder. The design team includes James Noone (set), Sophia Choi (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Elisabeth Weidner (sound), Caite Hevner (projections), Liz Printz (wig design) and Charlie Rosen (orchestrations), Adele Rylands (fight director), Emily White (dramaturg). The production stage manager is Ellie Handel, casting is by Eisenberg Casting, production management is by Intuitive Production Management, general management is by LDK Productions LLC, and Ken Davenport is the executive consultant. The Executive Producer is Lisa Dozier Shacket; producers include Melissa D'Arabian and KPB Productions, Allan Herzog, Bill Amaral, and Jeff Laurinaitis. This production is being presented in association with NewYorkRep.

NewYork Rep develops and produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, we strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. In order to increase access to the stories we tell, NewYorkRep produces content across artistic mediums. Our work has been a Critics Pick of The New York Times, praised in the Los Angeles Times and often noted in The Huffington Post. Our productions have been produced across the country and in London and Sydney. NewYorkRep is a 501(c)(3) organization. www.newyorkrep.org

White Rose will perform Tuesday – Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $35-$85. For tickets and more information, please visit WhiteRoseTheMusical.com.

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, rooted in the poignant narrative of survival during one of humanity's darkest chapters. Founded by Mark Schonwetter's daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske, the Foundation is dedicated to combatting the surge in hate crimes by promoting anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness through Holocaust education.

With only 26 states mandating Holocaust education and limited funding for such initiatives, the Foundation fills a crucial gap by providing grants to educators nationwide. These grants support field trips, programming, books, and impactful interactions with Holocaust survivors, empowering students to learn about the dangers of hatred and inspiring them to envision a future where everyone is treated equally and with kindness and respect. The impact the Foundation has made in just three years has far exceeded its initial goals – 439 grants, across 31 states, reaching over 114,000 students! This remarkable achievement is a testament to the Foundation's commitment to widespread education.

However, the ultimate goal is Holocaust education in all 50 states, and they need help to achieve it. In the face of escalating hate crimes, the MSHE Foundation stands as a catalyst for change, striving to shape the next generation into compassionate leaders who champion a brighter, more inclusive world. Through their unwavering dedication, the Foundation seeks not only to preserve the memory of the Holocaust but also to actively contribute to the eradication of hate through education, one grant at a time.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all.