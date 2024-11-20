Video: Sy'rai Smith and Krista Campbell Take on WICKED in New Cover of R&B Classic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sy'rai Smith and Krista Campbell are channeling Elphaba and Glinda in a brand-new video from YouTuber Michael Korte. The two performers star in this Wicked parody that puts a new twist on Brandy and Monica's classic duet The Boy is Mine. Smith is Brandy's daughter.

This new version of the song was arranged by Bryson Camper. The video, filmed by Taylor Russ, sees the two performers in full Wicked garb as they compete for Fiyero's attention. Mario Fierro lent his editing skills to the video.

This video comes just ahead of the new Wicked adaptation, which hits theater in only two days. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

