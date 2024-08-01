Video: Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung of STALKER Bring Their Magic to THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung visited The View this week to show off some of the magic on display on their new Off-Broadway show Stalker, currently playing at New World Stages.

With the help of Whoopi Goldberg and members of the audience, the duo performed tricks involving a Rubik's Cube and seemingly impossible feats such as establishing a mental and physical connection between two strangers.

Watch the magic now!

About Stalker

Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions, and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.

In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.

Directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén, Stalker is playing through September 1 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

