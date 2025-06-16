Video: BOOP!'s Ricky Asch Releases Pop Song 'Come With Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Recording artist Ricky Asc (currently starring on Broadway in Boop! The Musical under the name Ricky Schroeder) has released a song and music video just in time for the NYC Pride dancefloors. The video is directed and choreographed by Michael McCrary, who was behind Ricky's previous video, "He's a Ghost" and the iconic music videos "Bloody Mary" and "Don't Rain on My Parade" for Rupaul's Drag Race superstar, Plasma.



“I've officially entered my spicy era” says Ricky "Come With Me is a sexy, synth-driven dance-pop track about temptation, with the mischievous wink of convincing someone to be a little naughty, like hook up with me instead of their boring man. Think David Archuleta’s Crème Brulée, but with Troye Sivan's edge and Ed Sheeran’s red hair. It's a celebration of queer freedom and release, perfectly timed for the NYC Pride Week late night dance floors. This summer ready bop drops alongside a sexy, gay, dance-fueled music video."

About Ricky Asch:

Originally from Rochester, NY Ricky is an NYC based singer and actor. As an actor he is known as Ricky A. Schroeder, currently starring on Broadway as Clarence in Boop! The Musical as well as having appeared in Pose, Tales of the City, Partner Track, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hairspray Live! and more. In 2017 he sang in Cyndi Lauper's acclaimed Home for the Holidays concert at the famous Beacon Theatre in NYC.

Comments