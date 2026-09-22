Video: Alyssa Fox Sings 'Who's Laughing Now?' From Tevi Eber's SO FAR, SO GOOD

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Composer, lyricist, and playwright Tevi Eber shared 'Who's Laughing Now?,' the second music video from his new musical So Far, So Good. The video stars Alyssa Fox (Wicked), from a project Eber has been writing since 2017. Watch now!

'Who's Laughing Now?' is an anthem for an ordinary person doing an extraordinary thing, showing up for themselves. In the song, Amy finds herself at the end of her rope. Challenged by grief over significant losses, she makes the decision to not be held down by the anchor of her life any longer.

About So Far, So Good:

Delafield College of the Arts is dying. Once a hallowed place for outsiders, misfits, and creatives of all stripes to come together and bank on their dreams becoming a reality, it's on life support. Also in triage is Andy and Amy's marriage. Once students at Delafield with purpose and promise, they now both teach there, harboring resentment. Amy arrives in the Hamptons to visit Sarah, her college roommate and best friend, for a weekend meant to be an escape, only to find that Sarah has vanished into a new life with a man no one quite knows or trusts, and a security that looks less like happiness and more like a fallacious cocoon. Back in NYC, Andy reconnects with an old flame, Lori, and sorts through his baggage, but Lori has an agenda of her own.

If they save the school, can they save themselves? More importantly, should they? So Far, So Good. asks what happens when everyone around you loses the same future at the same time, and whether letting go of the person you were is enough for the person you've become.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 10 Hrs 52 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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