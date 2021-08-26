VIDEO: Watch the Full 100 YEARS | 100 WOMEN PROJECT as Part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

To mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote, Park Avenue Armory, with lead partner National Black Theatre, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Laundromat Project, and seven other cultural institutions across New York City, commissioned over 100 self-identified women, or nonbinary, artists to respond to the complex history of women's suffrage, the 100 Years | 100 Women Project.

On the eve of Women's Equality Day 2021, join the 100 Years | 100 Women Project partners and commissioned artists at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages for the first live celebration of the project with music, dance, and spoken word in honor of a kaleidoscope of women who inspire us all.

Featuring performances and readings by: Nathalie "Natie" Barret-Mas (The Met Museum), Staceyann Chin (Park Avenue Armory), Caridad "La Bruja" De La Luz (Park Avenue Armory), Abby Dobson (Laundromat Project), Amanda Gookin (National Sawdust), Tendayi Kuumba (Urban Bush Women), Henu Josephine Tarrant (La MaMa), Adama Delphine Fawundu (New York University), and more.

Hosted by Sade Lythcott (National Black Theatre)

Special Guest: Camryn Bruno (The Metropolitan Museum)

100 Years | 100 Women Project Partners include: Park Avenue Armory; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; The Laundromat Project; Apollo Theater; The Juilliard School; La Mama Experimental Theatre Club; Museum of the Moving Image; National Black Theatre; National Sawdust; New York University (Department of Photography and Imaging, Tisch School of the Arts; Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation; and Institute of African American Affairs and Center for Black Visual Culture); and Urban Bush Women.