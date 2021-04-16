VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris, Leonard Maltin, David Copperfield and More Take Part in Milt Larsen's 90th Birthday Celebration

This week a who's who of magic lovers and master of the mystifying themselves gathered, from New York to Nashville and Los Angeles as well as Hawaii, virtually to celebrate the patriarch of illusion, Milt Larsen's, 90th. Among them were Loni Anderson, Lance Burton, David Copperfield, Hiromi Dames, Michael Feinstein, Bob Flick, Teresa Ganzel, Neil Patrick Harris, Robert Hays, Kate Linder, Leonard Maltin, Erin Murphy, Stefanie Powers, Paul Ruben, Richard M Sherman, Bruce Vilanch, Dee Wallace, Anson Williams, Adam Wylie and Emcee, Wink Martindale with Special Guests Gay Blackstone (Chair Woman AMA Board of Trustees), Max Maven (VP AMA Board of Directors) and Randy Sinnott, Jr. (President of AMA Board of Directors).

Watch the virtual celebration below!

The virtual event was followed by a very small covid friendly gathering on the grounds (not inside) of the world famous Magic Castle (home of the Academy of Magic Arts), where AMA President of the board, Randy Sinnott Jr, presented a plaque that will be placed on the lower level of the Magic Castle renaming it "The Milt Larsen Inner Circle."

MILT LARSEN IS BEST KNOWN FOR HIS ROLE IN THE WORLD OF MAGIC. Milt Larsen has himself proclaimed that he was indeed born the day Vaudeville died. Practically born in the family's magic trunk, he has successfully carried the family legacy to this day, celebrating more than 50 years of his annual stage show "It's Magic" and, along with his late brother Bill, has been honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame.

In 1963 along with his Brother Bill Larsen Jr. and wife Irene, he founded the world famous private club for magicians, the Magic Castle in Hollywood. He is the President of Magic Castles, Inc. In the year 2000 Magic Magazine polled their international readership and voted Milt Larsen as one of the 100 most influential individuals in the history of magic. He is a true renaissance man in that his career encompasses writing, producing and performing. As a writer he is best known in the field of audience participation having written Truth or Consequences starring Bob Barker for an incredible run of eighteen years! In the songwriting field the team of Sherman and Larsen have a cult comedy following for their outrageous songs (for their time) that can be heard currently on CD's "Bon Voyage Titanic - Smash Flops" and "Banned Barbershop Ballads. He has written many stage revues and musicals. He and his writing partner Richard M. Sherman have written several musical, which have enjoyed rave reviews. His collaborator is Richard M. Sherman who has won two Academy Awards and nominated for 13 others. As a producer, in addition to The Magic Castle and It's Magic! Larsen owned and operated to Mayfair Music Hall in Santa Monica and the Variety Arts Theater. He has produced TV special for ABC, CBS and NBC. He was the creator and consultant for the fifty million dollar Caesars Magic Empire at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. As a performer he is an active member of SAG and AFTRA and has been seen yanking tablecloths in films and commercials. He also created a weekly radio feature "HEAR THEM AGAIN - for the first time"- featuring recordings from the first half of the twentieth century. The show is now heard on CRN the Digital Cable Network. Milt Larsen divides his time between his offices in Hollywood, next to the Magic Castle, and his beautiful home on Santa Barbara's mesa with his wife Arlene.