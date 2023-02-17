Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Inside THE HARDER THEY COME Sitzprobe at The Public Theater

The production runs through Sunday, March 26.

Feb. 17, 2023  

The Public Theater has released a sneak peek following the first performance of the musical adaptation of the classic Jamaican film last night. The video features songs by both the legendary reggae musician Jimmy Cliff (including "I Can See Clearly Now" and "You Can Get It If You Really Want") and additional new songs by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks ("Hymn," "Hero Don't Never Die"), who has also written the book.

Watch the video below!

The creative team also includes music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. The production began performances in the Newman Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, February 16 and will run through Sunday, March 26, with an official opening on Wednesday, March 15.

The breakthrough film, produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society. Featuring Grammy Award winner Jimmy Cliff's hits, "You Can Get It If You Really Want" and "Many Rivers to Cross," former Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre Tony Taccone directs this new musical, with co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo and choreography by Edgar Godineaux.





Related Stories
92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Compa Photo
92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Company's THE WANDERERS
92NY announces a performance of Anna Ziegler's hit play The Wanderers, followed by a conversation with members of the cast* and playwright, Anna Ziegler, moderated by Ruthie Fierberg, executive editor of Broadway News.
ETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in April Photo
ETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in April
Etched Glass Decanter, a dark fantasy drama following two astronomers across multifarious strange worlds, will receive its NYC premiere in April at Theater 555, in a production by The Evening Crane Theatre.
NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater Photo
NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater
After a record breaking twenty one year run Off-Broadway, and a recent highly publicized Las Vegas residency, producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are bringing Naked Boys Singing back to New York City at the newly renovated AMT Theater.  Proving, once again, that clothes do not make the man, the production will begin performances March 18th and play Saturdays at 6pm.  
Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row Photo
Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
Building for the Arts, the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC's Theatre District.

More Hot Stories For You


92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Company's THE WANDERERS92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Company's THE WANDERERS
February 16, 2023

92NY announces a performance of Anna Ziegler's hit play The Wanderers, followed by a conversation with members of the cast* and playwright, Anna Ziegler, moderated by Ruthie Fierberg, executive editor of Broadway News.
ETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in AprilETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in April
February 16, 2023

Etched Glass Decanter, a dark fantasy drama following two astronomers across multifarious strange worlds, will receive its NYC premiere in April at Theater 555, in a production by The Evening Crane Theatre.
NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT TheaterNAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater
February 16, 2023

After a record breaking twenty one year run Off-Broadway, and a recent highly publicized Las Vegas residency, producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are bringing Naked Boys Singing back to New York City at the newly renovated AMT Theater.  Proving, once again, that clothes do not make the man, the production will begin performances March 18th and play Saturdays at 6pm.  
Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre RowBuilding For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
February 16, 2023

Building for the Arts, the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC's Theatre District.
THE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in AprilTHE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in April
February 16, 2023

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang, and directed by Dan Algrant. Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. serves as Executive Producer.
share