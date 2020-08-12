VIDEO: Forest VanDyke, Darius-Anthony Robinson, and Kris Coleman Perform 'Quiet' as Tribute to Black Lives Matter

The video was produced by Michael Ferrara, who also provided the vocal arrangements.

Forest VanDyke, Darius-Anthony Robinson, and Kris Coleman performed "Quiet" by Jonathan Reid Gealt as a tribute to Black Lives Matter.

Check it out below!

Ferrara provided the following statement:

So many across our nation and the world know that if we "aren't part of the solution, we are [indeed] part of the problem": even in silence. Many non-BIPOC cannot begin to understand the turmoil the black community faces everyday, but we all must fight alongside our brothers and sisters of color regardless. When I, a cis, white, gay man decided I must use my art to speak out on the injustices perpetrated against the black community, I reached for voices that could speak more veraciously than I ever could. We as artists have the ability to lift up our fellow black artists. We have to incessantly reinvest in black voices, for they are strong, they are beautiful, they are storied, they are worthy, and they have always been more than enough. We cannot sit by and allow fellow human beings to waste away, be overlooked, be overruled, be out privileged, and be silenced any longer.

Originally from Los Angeles, California and a second generation entertainer, Kris Coleman has been introduced to several musical influences that have an impact on his own career such as: Aretha Franklin, Barry White, Freda Payne and The Temptations. At the age of 10, he made his first stage debut singing Live at the Las Vegas Hilton with the Temptations where his father was their Musical Director. As well as a commercial actor, Kris has worked in such productions as: Dreamgirls, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Once on this Island, My One and Only, Passing Strange, Chicago, Godspell and Tut the musical. Most recently Kris has been seen in the Broadway and Las Vegas productions of Jersey Boys.

Forest VanDyke: Off-Broadway: Dog Man: The Musical (Lucille Lortel Theatre), NY Theatre & Regional: 2019 AMAS Musical Theatre "Dare To Be Different Series" production of Keaton and the Whale, 2018 AMAS MT Production of Bread and Roses, the 2017 NYMF production Cadaver Synod at Playwrights Horizon, the Lincoln Center New Writers Series, and the West Coast premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choirboy, Directed by Kent Gash.

Darius-Anthony Robinson is an award-winning Singer/Dancer/Choreographer last seen onstage in the New York Musical Festival [NYMF] in Hero: A New Musical and Finding Beautiful the Musical. He was also seen in the hopeful-Broadway-bound musical The Preacher's Wife with music and lyrics penned by Titus Burgess and directed by Michael Arden.

Additional Credits (selected): In The Heights (Ensemble/Dance Captain ); XANADU (Terpsicore); CATS (Skimbleshanks); The Drowsy Chaperone (Trix the Aviatrix)

Regional Credits (selected): Playwrights Horizon; Dallas Theatre Center, Uptown Players, 5th Floor Theater Company, Casa Mañana Theatre, American Repratory Theater, Westside Theater, Theatre Three, LaJolla Playhouse, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

