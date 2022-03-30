VIDEO: Asmeret Ghebremichael Stars in Ep. 5 of 4Wall's LIGHT HUMOR

4Wall Entertainment has released Episode 5 of the animated series Light Humor, now available for streaming on their Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram channels.

Watch below!



The Ring Light played an important role for all of us during the pandemic. Now that we're out of the house and back to work, and with the return of live entertainment, the Ring Light is looking for a new gig.



Starring Asmeret Ghebremichael, Paige Price, Nevin Steinberg, and Larry Mikalishen, the episode is written by Cory Pattak, animated by Skylar Smith, directed by Kate Wetherhead, and produced by Jeff Croiter, Drew Quinones and Cory Pattak.



From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.



For previous episodes of Light Humor, click here: Light Humor - Playlist

