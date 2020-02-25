Urban Stages to Present The World Premiere of CHARMED LIFE, FROM SOUL SINGING TO OPERA STAR

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director) has announced the spring production of Lori Brown Mirabal's play with music, CHARMED LIFE, From Soul Singing to Opera Star beginning performances on March 1, in advance of its Monday, March 16 opening and will enjoy a limited run through March 29 at Urban Stages Theatre (258 W 30 Street). Tickets are $40 and available by visiting UrbanStages.org or by phone at 1.866.811.4111.

Directed by Vincent Scott, CHARMED LIFE takes you on a musical journey from Mirabal's hometown of Nashville, to opera stages across the world. She toasts entertainment luminaries, including Oprah, Cab Calloway, and Pavarotti, that had a hand in her rise and salutes the black opera singers that paved the way. With comedy, storytelling, and show-stopping musical numbers, Mirabal brings you inside the world of opera and her efforts to spread the art form to the next generation. Charmed Life is a feel-good play about being open to opportunities and grabbing hold of the luck that comes your way.

Information:

CHARMED LIFE

from Soul Singing to Opera Star

Written by and Starring Lori Brown Mirabal

Directed by Vincent Scott



Limited engagement:

March 12 to March 29, 2020.

Opening Night, March 16 at 7:30 pm

Urban Stages is located at 259 West 30th Street (between Seventh and Eighth Avenue)



Performance Schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday: 3 pm



ADDED PERFORMANCES:

Sun, March 15 at 7:30 pm; Mon, March 16 at 7:30 pm; Wed, March 18 a 7:30 pm

NO PERFORMANCE: Thurs, March 26. | NO MATINEE: Sat, March 14



Tickets:

General Admission: $40 | Previews (March 12 to March 15): $25



Patrons' Night (Thurs, March 19): $160 includes cocktails & dinner.

Tickets are tax-deductible above $100.

Student Rush tickets are available for $15 (with valid I.D., subject to availability).

All tickets may be purchased at urbanstages.org by phone at 1.866.811.4111





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You