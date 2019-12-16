Urban Stages and Matsuki Productions Will Present HOW'S THAT FOR OPENERS? as Part of WINTER RHYTHMS Series

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director and Tom Toce, Musical Director) and Matsuki Productions will present HOW'S THAT FOR OPENERS? on Thursday, December 19th at 7PM. Starring Sue Matsuki and directed by Lina Koutrakos. HOW'S THAT FOR OPENERS? will perform as part of the award-winning series WINTER RHYTHMS at and Urban Stages Theatre (259 West 30th St., East of 8th Ave.). Tickets are $30, for more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.UrbanStages.org or call 866-811-4111.

Sue 's first Cabaret performance at Don't Tell Mama was on Tuesday, September 16, 1986,in the original room...33 years ago! HOW'S THAT FOR OPENERS? celebrates those 33 years. Both shows performed on that evening were SOLD OUT, so this final show, at Urban Stages has been added. The show is composed of all her Opening Numbers but it's not a show about opening numbers!

HOW'S THAT FOR OPENERS features Gregory Toroian, Tom Hubbard (bass) and Ron Tierno (drums).



Sue Matsuki co-produced and assisted Tom Toce, the Director of this year's Winter Rhythm. Matsuki is a 10-time MAC Award Nominee and a 3-time Winner (in 6 different categories); the first recipient of the Julie Wilson Award and a 35-year Cabaret/Jazz singing veteran who has played every NYC club. Sue is the Managing Partner, Co-Editor, Reviewer, Teacher and a Columnist (Sue's Views) for an on-line entertainment magazine called Cabaret Hotspot! and is the author (along with David Sabella) of So You Want to Sing Cabaret (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020) - www.SueMatsuki.com

Urban Stage's WINTER RHYTHMS 2019 marks the 11th year that this award-winning (Bistro Award for Outstanding Series and the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series MAC Award) festival welcomes noted musical artists to its stage during the holidays. The mission of WINTER RHYTHMS is to bring the talents of well-known and up-and-coming singers, musicians, lyricists and composers to the attention of the New York theater community.





