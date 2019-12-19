Urban Stages Presents Aaron Lee Battle in GENTLEMAN OF JAZZ as Part of WINTER RHYTHMS 2019

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director and Tom Toce , Musical Director) presents Aaron Lee Battle in Gentleman of Jazz as part of WINTER RHYTHMS 2019, one night only Friday Night December 20th 9PM Show to Benefit Urban Stages(259 West 30th St., East of 8th Ave.)

GENTLEMEN OF JAZZ



Starring: Aaron Lee Battle

The Band: John Thomas Fischer (Music Director/Piano), Bass Marco Panascia and Simon Fishburn (Drums).



A tribute to Billy Eckstine, Johnny Hartman, Nat King Cole, Joe Williams and Al Jarreau. Five of Mr. Battle's favorite male singers!



Aaron Lee Battle is the recipient of the Backstage Bistro Award. Aaron has performed at the Apollo Theater and was the resident guest artist at Gunay Supper Club in Istanbul Turkey. -



WINTER RHYTHMS 2019 marks the 11th year that this award-winning (Bistro Award for Outstanding Series and the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series MAC Award) festival welcomes noted musical artists to its stage during the holidays. The mission of WINTER RHYTHMS is to bring the talents of well-known and up-and-coming singers, musicians, lyricists and composers to the attention of the New York theater community.



All proceeds support Urban Stages' Outreach Program. Outreach makes art, theater and education accessible to thousands every year.

RESERVATIONS A MUST!



Mr. Battle has performed in cabaret since 1986, and has appeared at the Mabel Mercer Foundations Cabaret Convention at New York's Town Hall and in San Francisco and has been featured in several cabaret rooms in New York City. He has worked with great talents, such as Barbara Carroll, Jay Leonhart, and Tony Monte. Cover $30 (Use Code WRFF for $10 discount per ticket)Urban Stages - 259 W. 30th St. - 212-421-1380

Tickets: www.urbanstages.org

Urban Stages - 259 West 30 Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues





