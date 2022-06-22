Tyler Martin's WHAT I FIRST DESIRED to be Presented at Soho Playhouse

The Lighthouse Series is an Off-Broadway competition constructed by Soho Playhouse as a way to showcase and uplift exciting new playwriting talent in the Off-Broadway landscape. As one of the standout first-round winners based on audience votes, WHAT I FIRST DESIRED, written by playwright and actor Tyler Martin and directed by Enrique Cavazos, now moves onto a highly anticipated second round of performances this July giving audiences an opportunity to see an extended version of the one-act.

Held at the groundbreaking Soho Playhouse that has housed early work by Tracy Letts, Edward Albee, and the US premiere of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, WHAT I FIRST DESIRED will return with performances July 1, 6, 8, & 9 @ 7PM ET. The night will also feature two other one-act finalists. To purchase tickets, head to www.sohoplayhouse.com or purchase tickets at the door ($25).

Using the competition's excitement and momentum for his work, Martin plans to extend WHAT I FIRST DESIRED into a full-length play and is encouraging people to attend performances in July in order to see and join the evolution of the piece.

About the Play

Inspired by and conceived as a queer, modern prequel to Tenessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, WHAT I FIRST DESIRED follows the thrilling 48 hours before the southernly fabulous Chance flees to his sister's for refuge. However, as Chance relives his traumatic past, the lines of truth and his wild imagination are soon blurred, leaving him (and the audience) questioning what really took place.

"My roots as a writer are directly related to having been a queer from birth, and then abused from a very early age. I sought refuge in alternate realities because my own was so hateful, untenable." - Tennessee Williams

"Marginalization and discrimination can inhibit people from living the lives they truly want to live. Just like Tennessee Williams himself years ago, the queer community still struggles with this today - when we are not given the opportunity to simply exist and live in the way we desire, it is up to us to create that safe, uplifting reality for ourselves. And because of this, we often create an exaggeration or fantasy-like version of reality to exist in -- a reality where we can live our one life to the fullest, triumphantly, unashamedly, and beautifully bold, even in the face of discrimination. At times this version of reality may seem distant from the truth, but really, what is the 'truth' if not what we believe and experience...? This play examines that desire, that fantasy, that expression, and the obstacles placed in our way." - Tyler Martin

BIOS

Tyler Martin (Playwright/Actor/Director) is an NYC-based, award-winning multi-hyphenate behind the hit short-form series DON'T SUCK (with 7 million channel views on YouTube and an official selection for film festivals across the globe, winning awards, including "Best Series" and "Outstanding Leading Actor"). He also created the spiritual-comedy podcast HAVE A BLESSED GAY (named one of Feedspot's Best LGBTQ Podcasts and Stitcher's Top Podcast Picks). Favorite Off-Broadway & Regional credits include Iago in OTHELLO, THAT BACHELORETTE SHOW, and Bob in BEYOND THERAPY. Recently, he was the lead role in the film MEMORIUM, was awarded Best Writing for the 2021 NYC 48hr Film Festival, and won the 2022 Artist's Strategy Creative Fund Grant for his new full-length play BONDED. www.tylerisaacmartin.com @tylerisaacmartin

Enrique Cavazos (Director) is a Mexican-born Gay/Queer creator now living in NYC. He has BFA in Musical Theatre from SHSU. He has appeared in Poor Boy's Chorus in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. He is also a Twitch Streamer and Content Creator. He hosts the podcast Easy Mode that has been #1 in multiple countries and Top 40 US and Canada on Apple Podcast Gaming charts. He speaks English and Spanish and loves to work and create in both languages. @enriquegcavazos

David Gow (Actor) holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts. Previous credits include TV: The Good fight (CBS), Madam Secretary (CBS), Jon Glaser Loves Gear (TruTV) THEATER: Burning Leaves (Duke Theater), Chokehold (14th St Y), Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone (Workshop Theater), Bleach (Wilson's Lounge), Decky Does a Bronco (Royal Family Productions) Mothers and Sons, Waverly Gallery, Measure for Measure (Shakespeare & Co), Up the Hill (Eugene O'Neill Center), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smithtown Performing Arts Center), Why Do You Stand There in the Rain (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) Pirira (Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage)

DANI TURNER (Actor) received her BFA in musical theatre from Sam Houston State University. Some of her favorite roles include Spring Awakening (Martha), Dog Sees God (Tricia) & Jesus Christ Superstar (ensemble). Dani went on to get her Masters in music from Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain. Since then, Dani has been performing her original music all around New York City, as well as playing in countless wedding bands. You can listen to her original project, Rosemont Post, on all major streaming platforms. You can follow her Instagram @daniturnermusic for more shows and music to come.

Michael McClure (Actor) National Tours: Rent 25th Anniversary Tour, Ghost, A Christmas Story; Regional Credits: Solomon in Speech & Debate and Hollis in Road Show (Stages Repertory Theater); Harry / Charlie u/s in Kinky Boots (Ogunquit Playhouse); Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde (Derby Dinner Playhouse); Happy Days (Westchester Broadway Theater). Have fun and learn something! michaelmcclureactor.com @clookie

Production Team:

ERIC SCHERER (Stage Manager)

PAIGE WELLS (Crew)